Henman and Rusedski disagree on Nadal retirement as 2023 fate assessed

“I reckon Rafa, if I had to sort of put a time frame on it, I would think Rafa’s got a good 18 months left. I think certainly a full schedule next year, will be be around Roland Garros in 2024? You know, there’s a chance. With that type of attitude, that work ethic, I really hope we see it.”

Both men were also in agreement about the 2023 French Open with more than six months still to go until the second Major of next season, as they thought it would be an interesting prospect given the rise of Nadal’s compatriot, world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Henman added: “I think it’s going to be really interesting, he’s been the clear favourite for so long at Roland Garros I think his fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz could have something else to say about that.”

And Rusedski echoed his sentiment as he said: “Next year is going to be exciting in Paris because of the fact you have Alcaraz as you said, Djokovic will have had a full season coming in there as well so it’s going to get more difficult but never discount the King of Clay.”