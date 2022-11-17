Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “The Crown” Before

Audiences are taken back to the early ’90s, reliving some of the most iconic moments for the British royal family.
If you’re curious where you might have seen the cast before they made their way to The Crown, I’ve got you covered. Let’s take a walk down memory lane with some of their most famous TV and movie roles:
To start, Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II.
But you may know her better as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise.
Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip.
You might remember him as Governor Weatherby Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Jonny Lee Miller plays John Major.
You may also know him as Oren Goodchild in Æon Flux.
Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret.
She appeared in Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil as Flittle alongside Imelda, her eventual co-star on The Crown.
Dominic West plays Prince Charles.
You probably watched him portray Detective James “Jimmy” McNulty on The Wire between 2002 and 2008.
Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana.
In 2013, she played Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby.
Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker-Bowles.
Rewind to 1999 where she portrayed Anna Crowe in The Sixth Sense.
Finally, Claudia Harrison plays Princess Anne.
If you were a fan of Humans, you probably saw her portray Dr. Aveling in 2016.
What do you think of the latest season of The Crown? Share your review in the comments!
