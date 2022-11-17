Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation accelerates digital transformation with Gimasys and Google Cloud – ETCIO SEA

Gimasys, a leading solutions service provider, and Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC), a leading securities brokerage firm and investment bank in Vietnam, have embarked on a strategic initiative to modernise HSC’s technology infrastructure on Google Cloud.

Following a successful Proof of Concept (PoC), HSC has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to power its digital applications and enhance operational efficiency.

This sees HSC migrating its key applications to a hybrid cloud environment using Anthos, Google Cloud’s managed platform for application deployment. With Anthos, HSC can simultaneously define, automate, and enforce consistent security policies across its hybrid cloud environment to ensure that it is meeting corporate governance and compliance requirements. This move – which falls under Phase 1 of HSC’s technology infrastructure modernisation initiative – will also see the firm using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to dramatically scale and automate application development on Google Cloud’s open, secure, scalable, and carbon neutral infrastructure.

Adopting a serverless platform like GKE enables HSC to develop new applications much faster and with greater cost efficiency. It also improves the operational management capacity of HSC’s engineering team, so that they can focus on developing innovative products and services to serve HSC’s individual, institutional, and corporate customers – instead of spending excessive time on complex, manual backend IT configurations.

To advance HSC’s goal of building a world-class technical organisation, Gimasys and Google Cloud are spearheading an upskilling and certification program within the firm. This will empower HSC engineers with the knowledge and capabilities to manage large-scale cloud deployments and embed an agile culture across the company.

This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of one of Vietnam’s oldest and most reputable securities companies. By becoming a first mover in leveraging the power of the cloud to achieve operational cost savings and accelerate its speed of innovation, HSC will strengthen its ability to generate new competitive advantages and stay ahead of its customers’ diverse and evolving needs.

Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud, said, “According to the latest e-Conomy SEA 2022 report, digital financial services continue to gain significant traction in Vietnam. The digital investment solutions sub-sector, in particular, has seen its assets under management (AUM) grow by 50% since 2021. Adopting a hybrid cloud strategy can help companies in regulated industries to meet the growing demand for digital applications that are always-on, secure, and easy-to-use. By running on Google Cloud with support from Gimasys, HSC can rapidly launch new services for its customers and unlock fresh possibilities in areas like fraud prevention, machine learning, data analytics, corporate account management, and more.”