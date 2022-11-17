Categories
Entertainment

Ho, Ho, Hulu! The 25 Best Christmas Movies Streaming on Hulu Now


Cozy up with some cocoa and dive into the best holiday movies on Hulu.

25 Best Christmas Movies on Hulu

Elf (2003)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Happiest Season (2020)

Christmas Perfection (2018)

A Very Brady Christmas (1988)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

Office Christmas Party (2016)

Back to Christmas (2014)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Christmas Belle (2013)

Almost Christmas (2016)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas with the Andersons (2016)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

One Crazy Christmas (2018)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (2019)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: