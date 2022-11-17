Ho, Ho, Hulu! The 25 Best Christmas Movies Streaming on Hulu Now

Cozy up with some cocoa and dive into the best holiday movies on Hulu.
So, throw on your favorite Christmas footie pajamas, heat up a mug of your favorite hot cocoa and get comfortable on the couch. These are the 25 best Christmas movies on Hulu right now!
25 Best Christmas Movies on Hulu
Elf (2003)
You’ll need the Starz add-on to gain access to this one but we all know Elf starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel is an absolute Christmas movie classic. In fact, is it even Christmas if you haven’t watched Elf? Oh, and be on the lookout for a secret cameo from Christmas movie legend Peter Billingsley, AKA Ralphie from A Christmas Story. He plays an elf named Ming Ming in the beginning!
A classic Christmas tale from Dr. Seuss himself, there have been plenty of adaptations over the years, but the latest animated version from 2018 is the only one available on Hulu+ Live TV right now. Of course, that’s not too shabby considering it’s a star-studded version: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Pharrell Williams and Angela Lansbury all lend their voices to timeless Grinch characters.
The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
Originally a Disney Channel Original Movie, The Ultimate Christmas Present stars Brenda Song, Hallee Hirsh and Spencer Breslin. When a weather machine capable of making snow by the push of a button falls into the hands of two pre-teen girls who live in California, they take it upon themselves to have the white Christmas they’ve always dreamed of. Things get complicated when the weather machine spins out of control, covering the West Coast in a blizzard. Meanwhile, Santa and his elves are on the hunt to find their precious machine and things come to a head when the two groups meet. You can tune into The Ultimate Christmas Present is available on Hulu+ Live TV.
Happiest Season (2020)
Christmas Perfection (2018)
All perfectionist Darcy wants this holiday season—well, actually every holiday season since she was a little girl—is a perfect Christmas. Not just any perfect Christmas, but the seemingly perfect Christmas in Ireland she imagines her ceramic holiday village to be. After breaking her ceramic post office, she visits the store from which she bought her village and a mysterious shop owner grants her wish. The next morning, Darcy wakes up inside her Irish village. There her parents aren’t divorced as they are in real life, she’s dating the hot guy from the office she’s been pining after and every morning is Christmas morning: waffles, hot cocoa, making snowmen and designing her own Christmas sweater galore! But is Christmas every day—and more importantly, is perfection—actually sustainable? Cute, quirky, and highly watchable, Christmas Perfection is a Lifetime 10/10.
A Very Brady Christmas (1988)
Don’t worry—Marsha’s nose doesn’t get banged-up by a football in A Very Brady Christmas. But all of members of the Brady Bunch do have to overcome their own personal plights in order to spend the holidays together, as a family.
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016)
Recognize this heartbreaking hunk? John Brotherton—of Fuller House fame—plays Anderson Whitmire, the jerk who broke up with all three of these women. Now, John Tucker Must Die-style (but with a festive, Christmas-y twist), Livvy (Tammin Sursok from Pretty Little Liars), Murphy and Zoey are out for revenge.
Naughty & Nice (2014)
Starring Haylie Duff as Dr. Sandra Love, a small-town radio host with a hopeless romantic lens on almost every situation, Naughty & Nice is an adorable (if not a little too cheesy) tale of fire and ice. Dr. Love is the nice one, of course, but she’s forced to share her love-advice radio show with a new, naughty counterpart (Tilky Jones) who’s not interested in giving love advice at all. But somehow, the unlikely duo pull it off, and soon, the whole town is loving their quirky back-and-forth banter. If you enjoy unlikely pairings, stories about personal crossroads, and Jim O’Heir and Maureen McCormick, you’ll love this easy-to-watch rom-com.
A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
What if Cinderella took place on Christmas? At the Christmasquerade Ball, Angie finally has the opportunity to let loose from her stressful job running her uncle’s events business (for which her cousin Candace takes 100 percent of the credit). But her night off doesn’t go as planned and though she’s met a gorgeous bearded man named Nicholas (who just so happens to be inheriting an enormous fortune), she has to take off abruptly. Obviously, she leaves behind a single clue—a blue Christmas stocking, not a shoe—as to who she is. Now, Nicholas must find his Cinderella—um, we mean, Angie—the owner of the stocking.
Office Christmas Party (2016)
Back to Christmas (2014)
Ali is a single workaholic living in the city who, even on the day before Christmas, can’t pull herself away from her workload. But after bumping into her ex-BF and his new flame, she can’t shake the idea of what could have been. Lucky for her, she wakes up the next day having gone back in time, back to last Christmas when she was still dating her ex and all is well. But is this the life she wants? Even though she’s been given a second chance at love, will she use it to rekindle her relationship or direct her affections elsewhere, as in toward Nick? If you love a played-out, cliche love story, give this a guilty-pleasure watch!
The Truth About Christmas (2018)
Jillian’s life is pretty perfect. She’s got the guy, the notoriety—everything. But when she tells a lie to a little kid in front of Santa, Old Saint Nick “curses” her with the ability to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth at all times. As in, she can’t lie…like, ever. Even to her future in-laws during the holidays.
Christmas Belle (2013)
Belle (Haylie Duff) is sent out of town for a last-minute job in a small town, managing the sale of an estate. While she’s there, she starts questioning her current relationship thanks to her hunky new client, Hunter (Nicholas Gonzalez). With the air of corniness only a made-for-TV Christmas movie can provide, it’s 100 percent predictable but as such, totally perfect for Christmastime viewing.
Almost Christmas (2016)
In their first Christmas together since the matriarch of the family died, everyone is back together under one roof and at the request of Danny Glover, they have to get along. Starring Gabrielle Union, Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, John Michael Higgins, Keri Hilson, Romany Malco, Mo’Nique, Nicole Ari Parker, JB Smoove, Jessie T. Usher and DC Young Fly, Almost Christmas is heartwarming, hilarious and full of one-liners you’ll never forget. You’ll need Hulu+ Live TV for this one, but it’s well worth it.
The Christmas Calendar (2017)
Apparently anonymous, handmade Christmas calendars are the new letters-from-a-secret admirer, because when Emily receives one, everyone in town can’t stop obsessing over it. Who sent it to her and why? So long as you’re willing to suspend some disbelief to make room for the cheesiness, The Christmas Calendar is a light and harmless Christmastime watch.
Christmas with the Andersons (2016)
The Anderson family Christmas party is a big deal, but this year, Mike Anderson (George Stults) has just been laid off. Can Mike and his wife Caroline (Christy Carlson Romano) get away with canceling Christmas? Definitely similar to Christmas with the Kranks, the movie features Caroline and Mike trying to avoid Christmas until someone comes along to remind them, and their 10-year-old twins, that you don’t need a fancy AF party or lots of money to enjoy Christmas.
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Meet Santa’s very clumsy son, Arthur. Arthur isn’t exactly the knight-in-shining-armor type, but when Santa delivers all the presents yet misses one child, it’s up to him (and his Grandsanta) to save the day. A great watch for younger kids and families, Arthur Christmas is hopeful and funny.
One Crazy Christmas (2018)
To watch One Crazy Christmas, you’ll need Hulu’s Showtime add-on, but if you already have that, it’s well worth a watch. Sabrina is a divorce attorney who’s better at handling her clients than she is her own family at times. While hosting Christmas dinner, her daughter throws a wrench in everything when she invites her dad (Sabrina’s ex-husband) and her new fiancé, Juan.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
Amy Smart stars as a woman who has to relive Christmas Eve over and over again. Mark-Paul Gosselaar stars as Miles, a man with whom Amy Smart has to go on a first date over and over again. It’s a little bit Christmas, a little bit Groundhog Day and quite adorable.
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
This 1985 film tells the story of a tired Santa Claus looking for an assistant. When the elves competing for the role create chaos, resulting in the owner of a toy company attempting to oust Santa Claus.
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)
Joel McHale stars as a man that realizes that he forgot to bring his son’s Christmas gifts with him to his estranged family’s house. He then attempts to make the 8-hour round trip with his father (played by the late, great Robin Williams) before Christmas morning.
A Christmas Carol (2019)
Technically, this is a miniseries, but it’s only three episodes and is only slightly longer than a feature film. Guy Pearce stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and Andy Serkis stars as the Ghost of Christmas Past.
The Nutcracker (1993)
There have been several adaptations of this story over the years, but this 1993 film brings the stage production to life—and features Macaulay Culkin as the titular Nutcracker.
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)
Curious George and the man in the yellow hat struggle to find the perfect Christmas present for each other. This 2009 special was the first Curious George holiday special to be released.
Source link