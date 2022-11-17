Holiday Gift Guide Sneak Preview: Paul McCartney Readies Massive 7-Inch Singles Box Set With 80 (Count ’Em!) 45s Inside for December 2 Release

PAUL McCARTNEY
THE 7″ SINGLES BOX
(Capitol/MPL/UMe)
1971, Sweden
1A: Another Day
1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why
1971, US Mono
Promotional Release
2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]
2B: Too Many People [Mono]
1971, UK
3A: The Back Seat of My Car
3B: Heart of the Country
Previously unreleased on 7″
4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]
4B: I Am Your Singer
1972, UK
5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish
5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]
1972, UK
6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb
6B: Little Woman Love
1972, Belgium
7A: Hi, Hi, Hi
7AA: C Moon
1973, Israel
8A: My Love
8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]
1973, Sweden
9A: Live and Let Die
9B: I Lie Around
1973, Spain
10A: Helen Wheels
10B: Country Dreamer
1974, Germany
11A: Jet
11B: Let Me Roll It
1974, Germany
12A: Band on the Run
12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
1974, The Netherlands
13A: Mrs. Vandebilt
13B: Bluebird
1974, Belgium
14A: Junior’s Farm
14B: Sally G
1975, Australia
15A: Listen to What the Man Said
15B: Love in Song
1975, Germany
16A: Letting Go
16B: You Gave Me the Answer
1975, Belgium
17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show
17B: Magneto and Titanium Man
1976, France
18A: Silly Love Songs
18B: Cook of the House
1976, Germany
19A: Let ‘Em In
19B: Beware My Love
1977, Japan
20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)
20B: Soily (Live)
1977, UK
21A: Mull of Kintyre
21AA: Girls’ School
1978, Germany
22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)
22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link
1978, UK
23A: I’ve Had Enough
23B: Deliver Your Children
1978, The Netherlands
24A: London Town
24B: I’m Carrying
1978, France
25A: Goodnight Tonight
25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering
1979, UK
26A: Old Siam, Sir
26B: Spin It On
1979, UK
27A: Getting Closer
27AA: Baby’s Request
1979, Japan
28A: Arrow Through Me
28B: Old Siam, Sir
1979, UK
29A: Wonderful Christmastime
29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae
1980, UK
30A: Coming Up
30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)
30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox
1980, UK
31A: Waterfalls
31B: Check My Machine
Previously unreleased on 7″
32A: Temporary Secretary
32B: Secret Friend [7″ Single Edit]
1982, UK
33A: Ebony and Ivory
33B: Rainclouds
1982, UK
34A: Take It Away
34B: I’ll Give You a Ring
1982, UK
35A: Tug of War
35B: Get It
1983, UK
36A: Say Say Say
36B: Ode to a Koala Bear
1983, UK
37A: Pipes of Peace
37B: So Bad
1984, UK
38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)
38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)
1984, UK
39A: We All Stand Together
39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)
1985, US
40A: Spies Like Us
40B: My Carnival
1986, US
41A: Press [Video Edit]
41B: It’s Not True
1986, Art reformatted from US 12” promotional vinyl
42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)
42B: Write Away
1986, US
43A: Stranglehold
43B: Angry (Remix)
1986, UK
44A: Only Love Remains
44B: Tough on a Tightrope
1987, UK
45A: Once Upon a Long Ago
45B: Back on My Feet
1989, US
46A: My Brave Face
46B: Flying to My Home
1989, UK
47A: This One
47B: The First Stone
1989, Australia
48A: Figure of Eight [7″ Bob Clearmountain Mix]
48B: Où Est le Soleil
1989, UK
49A: Party Party
49B: Artwork etching
1990, UK
50A: Put It There
50B: Mama’s Little Girl
1990, Europe
51A: The Long and Winding Road
51B: C Moon
1990, UK
52A: Birthday
52B: Good Day Sunshine
1990, UK
53A: All My Trials
53B: C Moon
Previously unreleased on 7″
54A: The World You’re Coming Into
54AA: Tres Conejos
54B: Save the Child
54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)
1992, Europe
55A: Hope of Deliverance
55B: Long Leather Coat
1993, Germany
56A: C’Mon People
56B: I Can’t Imagine
1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc
57A: Young Boy
57B: Looking for You
1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc
58A: The World Tonight
58B: Used to Be Bad
1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc
59A: Beautiful Night
59B: Love Come Tumbling Down
1999, UK
60A: No Other Baby
60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man
60BB: Fabulous
2001, Europe
61A: From a Lover to a Friend
61B: Riding into Jaipur
2004, Europe
62A: Tropic Island Hum
62B: We All Stand Together
2005, Europe
63A: Fine Line
63B: Growing Up Falling Down
2005, Europe
64A: Jenny Wren
64B: Summer of ’59
Previously unreleased on 7″
65A: Dance Tonight
65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]
Previously unreleased on 7″
66A: Nod Your Head
66B: 222
2007, Europe
67A: Ever Present Past
67B: House of Wax (Live)
Previously unreleased on 7″
68A: Sing the Changes
68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]
Previously unreleased on 7″
69A: (I Want To) Come Home
69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]
Previously unreleased on 7″
70A: My Valentine
70B: Get Yourself Another Fool
2012, US
Christmas Kisses
71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
71B: Wonderful Christmastime
Previously unreleased on 7″
72A: New
72B: Early Days
Previously unreleased on 7″
73A: Queenie Eye
73B: Save Us
Previously unreleased on 7″
74A: Hope for the Future
74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]
Previously unreleased on 7″
75A: In the Blink of an Eye
75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise
2018, Global
76A: I Don’t Know
76AA: Come on to Me
Previously unreleased on 7″
77A: Who Cares
77B: Fuh You
2019, Global
78A: Home Tonight
78AA: In a Hurry
Previously unreleased on 7″
79A: Find My Way
79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes
Previously unreleased on 7″
80A: Women and Wives
80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)