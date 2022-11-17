Holiday Gift Guide Sneak Preview: Paul McCartney Readies Massive 7-Inch Singles Box Set With 80 (Count ’Em!) 45s Inside for December 2 Release

run/pressing of it, and/or you feel the pricetag is just right, or too high, high, high. . .

PAUL McCARTNEY



THE 7″ SINGLES BOX



(Capitol/MPL/UMe)

1971, Sweden



1A: Another Day



1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why

1971, US Mono



Promotional Release



2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]



2B: Too Many People [Mono]

1971, UK



3A: The Back Seat of My Car



3B: Heart of the Country

Previously unreleased on 7″



4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]



4B: I Am Your Singer

1972, UK



5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish



5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]

1972, UK



6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb



6B: Little Woman Love

1972, Belgium



7A: Hi, Hi, Hi



7AA: C Moon

1973, Israel



8A: My Love



8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]

1973, Sweden



9A: Live and Let Die



9B: I Lie Around

1973, Spain



10A: Helen Wheels



10B: Country Dreamer

1974, Germany



11A: Jet



11B: Let Me Roll It

1974, Germany



12A: Band on the Run



12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

1974, The Netherlands



13A: Mrs. Vandebilt



13B: Bluebird

1974, Belgium



14A: Junior’s Farm



14B: Sally G

1975, Australia



15A: Listen to What the Man Said



15B: Love in Song

1975, Germany



16A: Letting Go



16B: You Gave Me the Answer

1975, Belgium



17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show



17B: Magneto and Titanium Man

1976, France



18A: Silly Love Songs



18B: Cook of the House

1976, Germany



19A: Let ‘Em In



19B: Beware My Love

1977, Japan



20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)



20B: Soily (Live)

1977, UK



21A: Mull of Kintyre



21AA: Girls’ School

1978, Germany



22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)



22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link

1978, UK



23A: I’ve Had Enough



23B: Deliver Your Children

1978, The Netherlands



24A: London Town



24B: I’m Carrying

1978, France



25A: Goodnight Tonight



25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering

1979, UK



26A: Old Siam, Sir



26B: Spin It On

1979, UK



27A: Getting Closer



27AA: Baby’s Request

1979, Japan



28A: Arrow Through Me



28B: Old Siam, Sir

1979, UK



29A: Wonderful Christmastime



29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae

1980, UK



30A: Coming Up



30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)



30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox

1980, UK



31A: Waterfalls



31B: Check My Machine

Previously unreleased on 7″



32A: Temporary Secretary



32B: Secret Friend [7″ Single Edit]

1982, UK



33A: Ebony and Ivory



33B: Rainclouds

1982, UK



34A: Take It Away



34B: I’ll Give You a Ring

1982, UK



35A: Tug of War



35B: Get It

1983, UK



36A: Say Say Say



36B: Ode to a Koala Bear

1983, UK



37A: Pipes of Peace



37B: So Bad

1984, UK



38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)



38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)

1984, UK



39A: We All Stand Together



39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)

1985, US



40A: Spies Like Us



40B: My Carnival

1986, US



41A: Press [Video Edit]



41B: It’s Not True

1986, Art reformatted from US 12” promotional vinyl



42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)



42B: Write Away

1986, US



43A: Stranglehold



43B: Angry (Remix)

1986, UK



44A: Only Love Remains



44B: Tough on a Tightrope

1987, UK



45A: Once Upon a Long Ago



45B: Back on My Feet

1989, US



46A: My Brave Face



46B: Flying to My Home

1989, UK



47A: This One



47B: The First Stone

1989, Australia



48A: Figure of Eight [7″ Bob Clearmountain Mix]



48B: Où Est le Soleil

1989, UK



49A: Party Party



49B: Artwork etching

1990, UK



50A: Put It There



50B: Mama’s Little Girl

1990, Europe



51A: The Long and Winding Road



51B: C Moon

1990, UK



52A: Birthday



52B: Good Day Sunshine

1990, UK



53A: All My Trials



53B: C Moon

Previously unreleased on 7″



54A: The World You’re Coming Into



54AA: Tres Conejos



54B: Save the Child



54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)

1992, Europe



55A: Hope of Deliverance



55B: Long Leather Coat

1993, Germany



56A: C’Mon People



56B: I Can’t Imagine

1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc



57A: Young Boy



57B: Looking for You

1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc



58A: The World Tonight



58B: Used to Be Bad

1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc



59A: Beautiful Night



59B: Love Come Tumbling Down

1999, UK



60A: No Other Baby



60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man



60BB: Fabulous

2001, Europe



61A: From a Lover to a Friend



61B: Riding into Jaipur

2004, Europe



62A: Tropic Island Hum



62B: We All Stand Together

2005, Europe



63A: Fine Line



63B: Growing Up Falling Down

2005, Europe



64A: Jenny Wren



64B: Summer of ’59

Previously unreleased on 7″



65A: Dance Tonight



65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7″



66A: Nod Your Head



66B: 222

2007, Europe



67A: Ever Present Past



67B: House of Wax (Live)

Previously unreleased on 7″



68A: Sing the Changes



68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]

Previously unreleased on 7″



69A: (I Want To) Come Home



69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7″



70A: My Valentine



70B: Get Yourself Another Fool

2012, US



Christmas Kisses



71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)



71B: Wonderful Christmastime

Previously unreleased on 7″



72A: New



72B: Early Days

Previously unreleased on 7″



73A: Queenie Eye



73B: Save Us

Previously unreleased on 7″



74A: Hope for the Future



74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]

Previously unreleased on 7″



75A: In the Blink of an Eye



75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise

2018, Global



76A: I Don’t Know



76AA: Come on to Me

Previously unreleased on 7″



77A: Who Cares



77B: Fuh You

2019, Global



78A: Home Tonight



78AA: In a Hurry

Previously unreleased on 7″



79A: Find My Way



79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes

Previously unreleased on 7″



80A: Women and Wives



80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)