Holiday Gift Guide Sneak Preview: Paul McCartney Readies Massive 7-Inch Singles Box Set With 80 (Count ’Em!) 45s Inside for December 2 Release

run/pressing of it, and/or you feel the pricetag is just right, or too high, high, high. . .

1112,apnews.mc.cartneybox.80 - 7 inch7198.jpg

PAUL McCARTNEY

THE 7″ SINGLES BOX

(Capitol/MPL/UMe)

1971, Sweden

1A: Another Day

1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why

1971, US Mono

Promotional Release

2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]

2B: Too Many People [Mono]

1971, UK

3A: The Back Seat of My Car

3B: Heart of the Country

Previously unreleased on 7″

4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]

4B: I Am Your Singer

1972, UK

5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish

5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]

1972, UK

6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb

6B: Little Woman Love

1972, Belgium

7A: Hi, Hi, Hi

7AA: C Moon

1973, Israel

8A: My Love

8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]

1973, Sweden

9A: Live and Let Die

9B: I Lie Around

1973, Spain

10A: Helen Wheels

10B: Country Dreamer

1974, Germany

11A: Jet

11B: Let Me Roll It

1974, Germany

12A: Band on the Run

12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

1974, The Netherlands

13A: Mrs. Vandebilt

13B: Bluebird

1974, Belgium

14A: Junior’s Farm

14B: Sally G

1975, Australia

15A: Listen to What the Man Said

15B: Love in Song

1975, Germany

16A: Letting Go

16B: You Gave Me the Answer

1975, Belgium

17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show

17B: Magneto and Titanium Man

1976, France

18A: Silly Love Songs

18B: Cook of the House

1976, Germany

19A: Let ‘Em In

19B: Beware My Love

1977, Japan

20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)

20B: Soily (Live)

1977, UK

21A: Mull of Kintyre

21AA: Girls’ School

1978, Germany

22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)

22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link

1978, UK

23A: I’ve Had Enough

23B: Deliver Your Children

1978, The Netherlands

24A: London Town

24B: I’m Carrying

1978, France

25A: Goodnight Tonight

25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering

1979, UK

26A: Old Siam, Sir

26B: Spin It On

1979, UK

27A: Getting Closer

27AA: Baby’s Request

1979, Japan

28A: Arrow Through Me

28B: Old Siam, Sir

1979, UK

29A: Wonderful Christmastime

29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae

1980, UK

30A: Coming Up

30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)

30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox

1980, UK

31A: Waterfalls

31B: Check My Machine

Previously unreleased on 7″

32A: Temporary Secretary

32B: Secret Friend [7″ Single Edit]

1982, UK

33A: Ebony and Ivory

33B: Rainclouds

1982, UK

34A: Take It Away

34B: I’ll Give You a Ring

1982, UK

35A: Tug of War

35B: Get It

1983, UK

36A: Say Say Say

36B: Ode to a Koala Bear

1983, UK

37A: Pipes of Peace

37B: So Bad

1984, UK

38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)

38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)

1984, UK

39A: We All Stand Together

39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)

1985, US

40A: Spies Like Us

40B: My Carnival

1986, US

41A: Press [Video Edit]

41B: It’s Not True

1986, Art reformatted from US 12” promotional vinyl

42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)

42B: Write Away

1986, US

43A: Stranglehold

43B: Angry (Remix)

1986, UK

44A: Only Love Remains

44B: Tough on a Tightrope

1987, UK

45A: Once Upon a Long Ago

45B: Back on My Feet

1989, US

46A: My Brave Face

46B: Flying to My Home

1989, UK

47A: This One

47B: The First Stone

1989, Australia

48A: Figure of Eight [7″ Bob Clearmountain Mix]

48B: Où Est le Soleil

1989, UK

49A: Party Party

49B: Artwork etching

1990, UK

50A: Put It There

50B: Mama’s Little Girl

1990, Europe

51A: The Long and Winding Road

51B: C Moon

1990, UK

52A: Birthday

52B: Good Day Sunshine

1990, UK

53A: All My Trials

53B: C Moon

Previously unreleased on 7″

54A: The World You’re Coming Into

54AA: Tres Conejos

54B: Save the Child

54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)

1992, Europe

55A: Hope of Deliverance

55B: Long Leather Coat

1993, Germany

56A: C’Mon People

56B: I Can’t Imagine

1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc

57A: Young Boy

57B: Looking for You

1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc

58A: The World Tonight

58B: Used to Be Bad

1997, Reformatted from 7″ picture disc

59A: Beautiful Night

59B: Love Come Tumbling Down

1999, UK

60A: No Other Baby

60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man

60BB: Fabulous

2001, Europe

61A: From a Lover to a Friend

61B: Riding into Jaipur

2004, Europe

62A: Tropic Island Hum

62B: We All Stand Together

2005, Europe

63A: Fine Line

63B: Growing Up Falling Down

2005, Europe

64A: Jenny Wren

64B: Summer of ’59

Previously unreleased on 7″

65A: Dance Tonight

65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7″

66A: Nod Your Head

66B: 222

2007, Europe

67A: Ever Present Past

67B: House of Wax (Live)

Previously unreleased on 7″

68A: Sing the Changes

68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]

Previously unreleased on 7″

69A: (I Want To) Come Home

69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]

Previously unreleased on 7″

70A: My Valentine

70B: Get Yourself Another Fool

2012, US

Christmas Kisses

71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

71B: Wonderful Christmastime

Previously unreleased on 7″

72A: New

72B: Early Days

Previously unreleased on 7″

73A: Queenie Eye

73B: Save Us

Previously unreleased on 7″

74A: Hope for the Future

74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]

Previously unreleased on 7″

75A: In the Blink of an Eye

75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise

2018, Global

76A: I Don’t Know

76AA: Come on to Me

Previously unreleased on 7″

77A: Who Cares

77B: Fuh You

2019, Global

78A: Home Tonight

78AA: In a Hurry

Previously unreleased on 7″

79A: Find My Way

79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes

Previously unreleased on 7″

80A: Women and Wives

80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

1112,apnews.mc.cartneybox.80 - 7 inch7205.jpg

