Homeowner throws in free Tesla as New Zealand housing market plummets

The Barfoot and Thompson advertisement for a two-storey and five-bedroom home is titled “brand new Tesla and brand new home” to try and entice buyers. The listing comes as New Zealand is facing an affordability crisis which has seen house pricing gall by more than 10 percent this year.

The homeowners wished to stand out in a competitive market according to Barfoot & Thompson estate agent Kapil Rana.

In an interview with TVNZ, she added that the car was a “bonus” rather than an add-on to the house’s market value.

Mr Rena has said that he has received more than 50 emails since the advisement went up on Tuesday.

The Tesla has not been bought yet, according to the estate agent, and the owners will let whoever buys the home chose the colour of the car once the property has been signed off.

In New Zealand, a Tesla car can go for around $72,400AUD.