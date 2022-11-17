The demand for cloud specialists and cloud developers keeps shooting up every year. With more companies adopting cloud-based solutions to resolve their business management problems and achieve efficiency, cloud developers have more opportunities today than before. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to become a cloud developer. But before that, let’s understand what cloud development is and what a cloud developer’s responsibilities and duties are.

Cloud Application Developers

Cloud Development involves designing, building, and developing cloud architecture. This cloud architecture is necessary for the implementation and structuring of the cloud delivery models such as IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS. The development model also includes crucial tasks such as connecting the data centers of external providers to the user organization’s network, creating recovery plans for critical times, and managing network bandwidth.

What is a Cloud Developer’s Role?

Cloud developers build and design websites, programs, and applications from scratch using templates and other resources. A professional Cloud Developer is an expert in cloud applications and software. They are responsible for creating and maintaining the cloud infrastructure.

How to Become a Cloud Developer?

The first step to becoming a professional cloud developer is to understand your role. Cloud developers are entrusted with a string of challenging responsibilities.

You must focus on attaining skills to build compelling cloud applications using the resources available on any given cloud platform. You are also expected to track and trace program errors and ensure that program code is debugged immediately. Additionally, you must also have a deep and clear understanding of how the various Cloud Developer tools and services work and how to leverage them to make the right business decisions.

Certified cloud professionals are tasked with achieving easy scalability and impregnable security of cloud applications. These roles are generally assigned to advanced-level cloud professionals.

Now that you have a clear idea of the broader role that a cloud developer is expected to perform let’s find out what steps you must take to enter this profession.

How To Become A Cloud Developer – Requirements

The essential qualification for becoming a cloud developer is an experience in advanced programming skills. You must also be proficient in at least one programming language.

Cloud developers generally work their way up in the profession by joining an organization and learning the basic ropes of cloud computing. You must know how to write codes, design and develop software and keep sharpening your skills as you move along.

Qualifications for a Cloud Developer

For a Cloud Computing career, you must have a graduation degree in computer science or other related domains. You may opt for a master’s degree in a similar domain though it is not mandatory. A Master’s will add more weight to your resume.

Further, let’s check out the required qualifications to get into this cloud career:

Proficiency in at least one programming language

A clear understanding of the concepts of software development and database

Basics of cloud infrastructure

Networking skills

Basic knowledge of hypervisor, data visualization, and related technologies

Now that you are clear about the skills and qualifications needed to become a cloud developer, let’s look at the most significant certifications that the industry demands. If you have these, the chances of landing a job as a cloud developer in a leading organization can improve significantly.

Cloud Developer Certifications

It would help if you tried to get Amazon Web Services (AWS) certifications, such as AWS Certified Developer Associate for Cloud Development roles and AWS Certified DevOps Engineer.

Microsoft Azure provides two certifications for similar roles. They are AZ-400: Microsoft Azure DevOps Solutions and AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure for Azure Developers.

Google Cloud offers certifications such as Google Cloud Certified Associate Cloud Engineer for individuals at the associate level and Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Developer for individuals at the professional level.

Cisco cloud certifications such as CCNA and CCNP are also in huge demand.

The above are all highly reputed and reliable platforms for gaining relevant certifications. If you have some or any of these, you can quickly get a solid head start in your efforts to become a cloud developer and build a career in this domain. These certifications will help potential employers evaluate your skills in various technical areas.

Next, you must know the various skills needed to become a cloud developer professional.

Cloud Developer Skills

To become a proficient cloud developer, you must develop the following skills. It will vastly improve your chances of getting selected in a highly competitive pool.

Comprehensive expertise in cloud architecture concepts and services

Setting up the cloud environment and configuring it

Implementing cloud solutions

Ensuring that a given solution implements successfully

Creating scalable cloud-based applications with easy access

Integrating vendor-specific cloud services

Managing and monitoring the performance of cloud applications

Conclusion

It is apparent that the demand for cloud developers and engineers will increase in the next few years as technology advancements happen relentlessly. By using the guidelines suggested here, you can chart your career path to becoming a cloud engineer. Remember, it will take time to acquire the relevant skills and certifications. So, be patient and remain focused on your goals.