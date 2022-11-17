Humane Society, now called ‘Pets R Us’, hosting holiday event

The Cass County Humane Society will now be doing business as Pets R Us.

On August 22, 2022 the Indiana Secretary of State allowed the humane society to transact business under the new assumed name.

With a new marketing and branding approach, executive director Lisa Terry hope to better educate the community regarding feral cats, spaying, neutering, animal welfare and advocacy.

Pets R Us also hired a new shelter manager, Lisa Ann Hughes, a vet tech who has many years of animal shelter experience.

Pets R Us is hosting a holiday event called “Paws with Claus” from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. A $10 donation includes refreshments, a photo with pets/kids and Santa, free giveaways and holiday shopping opportunities with local pet vendors.

Those interested in attending “Paws with Claus” must reserve a time by calling 574-516-1526.