Hunt a Monstrous Threat and Earn Bonus Rewards During Elder Scrolls Online’s Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration – Xbox Wire

Explore the homeland of the Nords and you’ll earn bonus rewards during The Elder Scrolls Online’s Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration in-game event.

Starting today and continuing until November 29, as you quest within the Western Skyrim and Reach zones, you will receive event-specific bonus rewards, including all-new outfit style pages, furnishing recipes, item sets, and more.

You’ll have a chance to earn these rewards by completing daily quests in either of the event’s two zones and opening special containers. In addition to these reward boxes, you’ll also receive bonus loot dropped from weekly and daily quests, Harrowstorm world events, dungeons, Kyne’s Aegis trial, Vateshran Hollows arena, and resource nodes — phew!

Get additional loot when tackling Western Skyrim’s many dangers.

Even better, you’ll also receive an event ticket the first time you complete a daily quest in Western Skyrim and the first time you complete a daily quest in The Reach, giving you the opportunity to acquire even more rewards from the Impresario in-game event vendor. Finally, for every five event tickets you spend at the Impresario, you’ll receive one bonus entry to the Taverns and Tales Sweepstakes. Check out this announcement blog from ESO’s official site to enter.

If you’re excited to return to the frozen wilds of Skyrim, pick up the free starter quest titled “Bloody Reunion” from the in-game Crown Store and prepare to uncover the monstrous force that plagues the Nords of this frigid part of Tamriel. For everything you need to know about the Dark Heart of Skyrim in-game event (including a complete list of all the event’s rewards), visit our announcement blog on the ESO official site.

Return to the wilds of Western Skyrim.

With the recent release of The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong, the Taverns and Tales Sweepstakes, community contests, and one final in-game event on the horizon, we’re closing out 2022 with a bang. You can find all the details on elderscrollsonline.com. We’ll see you in Tamriel!

