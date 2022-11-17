I Used AI Technology On The Kardashians To See What They’ll Look Like MUCH Older, And It’s Scary

I recently used AI technology on celebrities who “never age” to see what they’ll actually look like when they’re older. The results were so wild, scary, and cool.
Now, I’ve used that same technology on the Kardashians to see what they’ll all look like in several decades. Here are the results.
Kylie Jenner was born in 1997 and is currently 25 years old.
Here’s what Kylie will look like in the year 2077 when she’s 80.
And here’s a side-by-side.
Kim Kardashian was born in 1980 and is currently 42 years old.
Here’s what Kim will look like in the year 2054 when she’s 74.
And here’s a side-by-side.
Kourtney Kardashian was born in 1979 and is currently 43 years old.
Here’s what Kourtney will look like in the year 2055 when she’s 76.
And here’s a side-by-side.
Kris Jenner was born in 1955 and is currently 67 years old.
Here’s what Kris will look like in the year 2039 when she’s 84.
And here’s a side-by-side.
Rob Kardashian was born in 1987 and is currently 35 years old.
Here’s what Rob will look like in the year 2047 when he’s 60.
And here’s a side-by-side.
Khloé Kardashian was born in 1984 and is currently 38 years old.
Here’s what Khloé will look like in the year 2046 when she’s 62.
And here’s a side-by-side.
Kendall Jenner was born in 1995 and is currently 27 years old.
Here’s what Kendall will look like in the year 2059 when she’s 63.
And here’s a side-by-side.
And lastly, Caitlyn Jenner was born in 1949 and is currently 73 years old.
Here’s what Caitlyn will look like in the year 2035 when she’s 86.
And here’s a side-by-side.
