I’m A Celeb stars’ loved ones touch down in Oz ahead of reunion

The family members of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stars all seemed to be in high spirits when they have arrived in Brisbane this week.

With the show being back in Australia, contestants will have the opportunity to greet their loved ones at the iconic bridge for the first time in three years.

Arriving at the airport today were; Babatunde Aleshe’s sister Funke, Jill Scott’s fiancée Shelly, Owen Warner’s mum Polly and Seann Walsh’s girlfriend Grace Adderley.

Shelly stood out sporting a ‘Team Jill’ hoodie for the occasion as she excitedly smiled for the cameras.

Yesterday, Charlene White’s sister Carina White, Chris Moyles’ girlfriend Tiffany Austin and Matt Hancock’s partner Gina Coladangelo also touched down in OZ.

In a major shake-up by ITV, they will instead be staying at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa.

The hotel is close by to the Versace hotel but it is thought to be costing ITV less money for the accomodation.

