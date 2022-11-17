India-Norway join hands to for a GREEN MARITIME SECTOR – India Shipping News

MUMBAI : MoPSW (Ministry of Ports,Shipping and Waterways) is working diligently to develop the Maritime Sector as a goal of MIV 2030. In this regard 8th Norway-India Joint Working Group Maritime Meeting was held on17th November,2022 in Mumbai. The meeting was Co-Chaired by Mr. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MoPSW in presence of Mr. Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping, Directorate General of Shipping, Mr. Kumar Sanjay Bariar, Addl. Director General of Shipping, Directorate General of Shipping Mr. Ajith Sukumaran, Chief Surveyor (I/c), Directorate General of Shipping Mr. Madhu Nair, Chairman and MD, Cochin Shipyard Limited along with other MoPSW senior officials. The Norwegian delegation was led by Director General Mr. Ottar Ostnes from the Ministry of Trade, Industries and Fisheries.

Fruitful discussions were held on the Norway-India cooperation on green maritime future. Both governments presented their visions and plans for a green maritime sector.

Additional Secretary MoPSW highlighted that the maritime trade with Norway is dating back since 1600. While Norway has the technical expertise in Maritime sector and India has huge potential for development of Maritime sector and large pool of trained seafarers, which make both countries natural complementary partners.

India-Norway Joint Working Group on Maritime meetings are being held on a regular basis. The 7th JWG on Maritime was held in Oslo in November, 2019. During the 7th Meeting issues regarding cooperation in Shipbuilding, enhancing skills of seafarers and environment friendly ships were discussed.





In 8th JWG Maritime Meeting held on 18.11.2022 discussion was held on use of alternative fuels like green ammonia and hydrogen for futuristic shipping. Norwegian Green Shipping Programme has been successful and the experience and expertise was shared in the meeting. Norway stated that it is committed to India for zero emission solutions.

India Norway is part of Green Voyage 2050 project, both parties agreed on willingness, devotion, partnership and capacity building for achieving common goals.

India is a signatory to Hongkong Convention for Recycling of Ships. In today’s meeting India requested that EU regulation should not hinder to recycling non-European countries which is compliant as per International Convention. Norway was requested not to prolong Ship recycling to India as lot of investment has been made by Indian recyclers.

India has pressed upon cooperation in the filed of Maritime Training in latest maritime technology eg. MASS etc. The Indian side has requested Norway to extend Ship Board training and Ship Board training in the area of Polar Water Navigation.

“We also discussed how to further develop training and recruitment of seafarers. We need skilled and motivated seafarers to man our ships, and we need to get women on board”, added Norway’s Consul General to Mumbai, Mr Arne Jan Flølo.

“Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways has prepared Maritime India Vision 2030 identified more than 150 initiatives across various maritime sectors like ports, shipping and waterways focusing on capacity augmentation, operational efficiency improvement, growth in sectors related to Ship building, recycling and repair, quality maritime education and also supporting growth of nascent sectors like cruise tourism in the country” said Addl. Secretary , MoPSW.

The Norwegian delegation to also take part in INMARCO, the Green Shipping Conclave, and the Maritime ShEO conference. The Maritime ShEO conference is supported by Norway and focused on maritime diversity and sustainability, including gender equality in the maritime industry.

Mr. Ottar Ostnes Director General, Department of Maritime Policy and Coastal Development invited Indian delegation to Norway for next proposed 9th JWG meeting.