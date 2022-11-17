Inside Qatar World Cup 2022 fan park with £12.50 pints

The World Cup in Qatar is set to get underway on Sunday when the host nation take on Ecuador after the opening ceremony. The tournament has been shrouded in controversy due to Qatar’s human rights, treatment of migrant workers and stance on same-sex relationships. But supporters are still set to travel to the country in their droves, with many expected to visit the World Cup fan parks.

Supporters in Doha will be able to head to the Al Bidda fan park to absorb the World Cup experience. According to the BBC, one pint will set fans back an eye-watering £12.50, while a soft drink, burger and chips will cost £12.

The heat is blistering throughout the day and there is a lack of shade at the fan park. There are a few tents and some oversized umbrellas near the food stalls – but protection from the 32 degree heat is at a premium.

For fans who want to spend their time watching the football, there is a television screen which is the length of at least four double decker buses. And for those who want to take a break from the action on the pitch, there is also a zip-line, giant chess sets, table football, a three-a-side football pitch, mini-golf and around 12 interactive football games where they can practise their shooting, passing or goalkeeping skills. And every building and shop at the fan park has a company logo on it.

