IoT Cloud Platform Market Size Expected to Reach $11.5 Billion with CAGR of 12.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Adoption of Smart Devices and an Increase in Demand for the Open IoT Platforms are Projected to Drive IoT Cloud Platform Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that IoT Cloud Platform Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $11.5 billion by 2027. IoT cloud platforms combine the capabilities of IoT devices and cloud computing, which are supplied as a service via an end-to-end platform. The Internet of Things cloud is a comprehensive set of technologies for processing, connecting, storing, and analyzing data both in the cloud and at the edge. The IoT cloud platform is made up of edge/on-premises computing software with machine learning capabilities. The Internet of Things cloud platform is a fully managed cloud service. The IoT cloud platform combines the capabilities of IoT-enabled devices and cloud computing technology, the combined capabilities of both technologies are given as-a-service over an end-to-end platform. Multiple sensors on IoT devices are often linked to the cloud via gateways. Cloud for IoT can be employed in three ways, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). During the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic, millions of wearable devices were deployed around the world for a variety of purposes including healthcare, environmental monitoring, work-from-home infrastructure, VPN networking, and collaboration tools. Cloud platforms for IoT play an important role in connecting these devices to the internet. As a result, the IoT cloud platform industry has a favorable global influence. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the high demand for cloud-based enterprise asset management solutions. Based on the deployment model, the IoT cloud platform market is divided into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. The Public Cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.4% during the forecast period. The public cloud segment’s growth is primarily influenced by factors such as ease of deployment, flexibility, and a cost-effective pricing structure.

2. During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.3%. The proliferation of IoT-enabled devices, significant R&D investment in IoT, and the presence of important market participants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Cisco Systems are some of the major reasons driving IoT cloud platform adoption in North America.

3. The increasing number of IoT devices in various application sectors is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the IoT cloud platform market.

4. The adoption of smart devices and the increase in demand for open IoT platforms are projected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

1. The IoT Cloud Platform Market has been segmented into Public, Private, and Hybrid. The Public Cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.4% during the forecast period. The public cloud segment’s growth is primarily influenced by factors such as ease of deployment, flexibility, and a cost-effective pricing structure.

2. The connected healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. Because of the increased usage of embedded sensors, the availability of fast cellular networks, and the growing acceptance of wireless devices, the application of IoT cloud platforms in connected healthcare has expanded.

3. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.3%. The proliferation of IoT-enabled devices, significant R&D investment in IoT, and the presence of important market participants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Cisco Systems are some of the major reasons driving IoT cloud platform adoption in North America.

The top 5 players in the IoT Cloud Platform industry are –

1. AWS (US)

2. Microsoft (US)

3. Google (US)

4. Cisco Systems (US)

5. IBM (US)

