Is Fleishman Is in Trouble on Netflix?

Need something interesting to watch this weekend? Then check out Fleishman Is in Trouble!

The brand-new series follows a busy father juggling being a newly single parent to his kids after his ex-wife suddenly disappeared after dropping them in his care. Nervous that something terrible happened to her, he traces back to his past in search of answers that may hint at where she may have gone.

Read the full synopsis via FX here:

Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old Hannah (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old Solly (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Also, you can check out the official trailer for the 2022 title below.

As stated, if you wish to watch the series premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble, head to FX to catch up with what you missed. But if you don’t have FX and/or prefer to watch the title on a different platform, here’s where you may be able to do so.

Is Fleishman Is In Trouble streaming on Netflix?

At the time of writing, Fleishman Is in Trouble is not currently available to stream on Netflix. We fear it may remain this way for a while, as Netflix doesn’t typically add FX originals to its lineup. Even so, we’ll keep an eye out to know when or if the site ever does add the 2022 title.

In the meantime, check out other similar Netflix titles to the series, such as Dead to Me, Marriage Story, and Fatherhood.

Where to stream Fleishman Is In Trouble

Fleishman Is In Trouble is now streaming on Hulu. The first two episodes are currently streaming on the site. The remaining episodes of the new season will stream the next day after the episode premieres on FX.

Hopefully, the show will stream on other services in the future. Until then, catch Fleishman Is In Trouble on FX every Thursday. Or catch the new episodes the next day on Hulu.