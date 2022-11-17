Is The Menu on Netflix?

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult have quickly proven themselves to be up-and-coming Hollywood actors to watch in recent years, particularly Taylor-Joy, who recently appeared in notable projects like The Queen’s Gambit, The Northman, and Last Night in Soho, while Hoult earned an Emmy nod earlier this year for his work on the Hulu series The Great.

The pair are starring in the new dark comedy-horror film The Menu, featuring Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. Currently, The Menu is unavailable on Netflix as the film was just released in theaters.

Taylor-Joy and Hoult play a couple who travel to a beautiful island to visit an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes), an expert in molecular gastronomy. Even though Chef Slowik’s work is considered top-notch and artistic, several of his culinary decisions leave his guests shocked.

Where to stream The Menu online

Since The Menu just released in theaters, we probably won’t see it on streaming until 2023. When it does move to streaming, expect to see it released on Hulu or Disney+. Because Searchlight Pictures distributed The Menu, Netflix will not get the movie after its theatrical run.

Searchlight Pictures is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, and most of Searchlight Pictures in recent years have gone to Hulu. Films like I’m Not Okay, Fire Island, Fresh, and more are all on the platform right now. Hulu has a designated “Searchlight Pictures” category on the site now.

Internationally, there is a chance The Menu will end up on Disney+, or Star+, as it’s also known outside of the U.S.

Are you looking forward to watching The Menu? Will you see the movie in theaters or wait for it to stream at home?