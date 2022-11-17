Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets – WBBJ TV

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive.

Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.

“We have not done a full investigation on exactly what started the fire,” Hayes said. “It appears at this time that it started in the kitchen area.”

Hayes says the fire left too much damage and the home was a total loss.

