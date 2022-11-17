Jane Seymour praised for ‘rolling around in the leaves’ at 71

Jane Seymour captivated her social media followers as she shared a joyous picture of herself laying down on a pile of bright red leaves.

The 71-year-old actress smiled from ear to ear as she asserted in the caption that “life’s too short to not roll around in the leaves every chance you get”.

And the youthful display matched Jane’s incredible complexion, which appeared to only be enhanced by a light layer of natural-looking makeup.

The legendary star posed for the autumnal shot in a cosy outfit consisting of blue jeans, a light grey roll neck jumper and a stone-coloured leather jacket.

Jane, who accessorised the casual look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, was soon inundated with comments from fans.

Stefanienedo said: “Wow, what a wonder of nature!”

Dr_quinn_michaela_sully added: “Beautiful picture. Thank you sharing with us. Have wonderful day, Jane.”

Kitchen_evolution penned: “Gorgeous! To me reminiscent of American Beauty.”

Shannonissette typed: “@janeseymour You really do bring out the beauty amongst the red leaves. Perfect!”