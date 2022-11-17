Janice Farnsworth Newton – Jamestown Press

Janice Farnsworth Newton, 86, of Lincoln, RI., passed away on November 13, 2022, in Greenville, RI. Janice was born at home during a winter storm to Clayton & Irene Farnsworth on February 7th, 1936. She graduated from Central

Falls High School in 1954. Forty years later, she proudly graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island with an Associate’s Degree and led as an Americorps Volunteer at the Southside Community Land Trust in Providence – continuing her family legacy as farmers and caretakers of the land. She was a voracious reader, a passionate genealogy researcher, and held a charismatic presence in any room. Janice is survived by her children: Kathleen Dolan of Milwaukee, WI, Elizabeth Newton of Jamestown, RI and Dennis Keefe of Smithfield, RI. She has seven glorious grandchildren: Clayton, Olivia, Katherine, Eli, Samantha, Rachael & Lucy.

A funeral service will be held at Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Jamestown, RI on Tuesday, November 22nd at 4 pm. Memorial Donations may be made to New England Historic Genealogical Society at www.americanancestors.org.