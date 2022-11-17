Jeremy Hunt confirms £900 cost of living payment for benefit claimants

The Chancellor has confirmed that there will be a means-tested cost of living payment worth £900 next year. On top of this, Jeremy Hunt announced cost of living payments worth £300 and £150 for pensioner households and those with a disability, respectively. This comes after a similar £650 payment was rolled out this year for those on means-tested benefits.

It comes as households are dealing with rising energy bills and inflation at 11.1 percent which today’s Autumn Statement hopes to address.

Speaking to MPs in Parliament for his Autumn Budget earlier today, Mr Hunt said: “For the most vulnerable we will introduce additional cost of living payments next year, of £900 to households on means-tested benefits; £300 to pensioner households; and £150 for individuals on disability benefit.

“We will also provide an additional £1billion of funding to enable a further 12-month extension to the Household Support Fund, helping local authorities to assist those who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

“And for those households who use alternative fuels such as heating oil and LPG to heat their homes, I am today doubling the amount of support from £100 to £200, which will be delivered as soon as possible this winter.

“Before the end of this year, we will also bring forward a new targeted approach to support businesses from next April.”

