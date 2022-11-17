John McEnroe startled Sue Barker at Wimbledon after failing to show up

It was co-worker McEnroe who led the tributes on the microphone, saying: “Sue, one final word. On behalf of all the players, I just want to say that we’re going to be lost without you.” Seven days later, ahead of the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic, his praise was equally glowing.

“Thank you for everything you have been amazing, unbelievable, we are going to miss you,” the American told her, during the live broadcast. “You are like the Roger Federer of the broadcasting world.”

On Wednesday, Barker received the lifetime achievement honour at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards. And speaking to Clare Balding about her Wimbledon farewell, she revealed her shock at McEnroe taking over proceedings during the champions’ parade.

