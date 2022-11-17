ESCANABA — Julia Eileen Pryal, age 74, of Escanaba, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at UP Health System – Marquette. She was born on September 21, 1948 in Flint, Mich., the daughter of James and Marian (Hall) Hendricks. Julia was raised and attended school in the Flint area where she was a 1966 graduate of Flint Central High School. She relocated to the Upper Peninsula in 1975, settling in the Escanaba area. The former Julia Hendricks married Joseph Pryal, Sr. on March 8, 1997 and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2021. Together, the couple shared 25 years of marriage. Julia was employed as a nurse at Bishop Noa Home in Escanaba and enjoyed working with the elderly for numerous years until her retirement in 2010. Julia and Joe enjoyed traveling with their camper trailer around the United States and visiting with their children and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was proud to be a great-grandmother. Julia loved watching TV – especially murder mysteries, going for car rides, loved her dog, Bitzer, and enjoyed doing family research on their genealogy. Julia was a mother to everyone and welcomed everyone with open arms.

Julia is survived by her four children, Leigh’Ann (Thomas) Cartwright, Hal (Christine) Davis, Lauren (Heidi) Schwark, Jr., and Mark (Jenny) Schwark; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Plant. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Escanaba. The Nurse’s Honor Guard service will take place at 12 p.m. Friday in the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow with Pastor Kevin Taylor officiating. A luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the services in the Anderson Funeral Home Reception Room. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba. The Anderson Funeral Homes are assisting the family and online remembrances can be shared at www.andersonfuneralhomes.net.