KardiaChain, Coc Coc Join Efforts to Accelerate Web3 Adoption in Vietnam

KardiaChain, South Asia’s leading blockchain ecosystem, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnamese browser and search engine operator Coc Coc at the end of October. The two entities joined their efforts to contribute to the mass adoption of blockchain and Web3 in Vietnam and beyond its borders.

According to the MoU, KardiaChain will help Coc Coc develop a built-in digital wallet integrated into its privacy browser as well as promote the use of blockchain and Web3 among Vietnamese users.

Coc Coc operates a browser and search engine service for the Vietnamese market. Its freeware browser leverages the Chromium open-source code and is available for all major operating systems, including Windows, Android, and macOS.

KardiaChain will provide Coc Coc with assistance and advice as well as help it with the audit process for the development of a digital wallet for the browser. The non-custodial wallet will give users direct access to cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) markets.

KardiaChain has been on a mission to accelerate the global mass adoption of blockchain and Web3, and the latest partnership with Coc Coc is in line with its objectives. Coc Coc is the second-most popular browser and search engine in Vietnam, only after Google Chrome. As of today, the browser has over 30 million users on desktop and mobile platforms. With 3 years of promoting blockchain mass adoption in Vietnam, KardiaChain provides the expertise in optimizing the best product flow for Vietnamese people on a Vietnam-originated Web3 browser, which would accelerate mass adoption of the Web3 experience.

Huy Nguyen, Co-founder of KardiaChain shared his thought:

“ We have strong beliefs in our technical expertise and capabilities in helping Coc Coc to succeed in our mutual vision of a “Made in Vietnam” Web3 environment. In the last three years, we have committed strongly to our mission of blockchain mass adoption with major traditional institutions and corporations, which provided us with credible insights to craft the most optimized experience for Vietnamese using Web3 products. Web3 is the next movement in the Internet of Things era, and our collaboration will pave the pathway for the accessible, effective blockchain in Vietnam!.”

Coc Coc said in a statement:

“Coc Coc’s vision and mission since its establishment in 2008 have been faithful to the goal of helping Vietnamese people take advantage of the potential of the digital world to improve their quality of life. With the vision to continue to move forward, the team recognized the need to bring Web3 technology to all Internet users in Vietnam by building an easy-to-use and purely Vietnamese Web3 wallet tool.”

On October 7, Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications recognized Coc Coc as a Digital Platform serving the people. During the ceremony, the company announced the launch of its Digital Transformation Solution Kit to promote digital government and digital society solutions.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Huy Dung highlighted that Coc Coc’s products were “Made in Vietnam” and served the interest of the Vietnamese people.

Vietnam ranks first in the crypto adoption index released in the latest ‘Geography of Cryptocurrency Report’ by Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analysis firm. The report stresses that Vietnam shows extremely high purchasing power and population-adjusted adoption across centralized and DeFi tools.

KardiaChain is leveraging its blockchain expertise to accelerate Web3 adoption in Vietnam by partnering with Coc Coc. The convergence of the two Vietnamese giants in their respective playing fields will positively impact the emerging digitalization trend in Vietnam and in South Asia as a whole.

KardiaChain is promoting itself as the first decentralized interoperable and self-optimized blockchain infrastructure. It addresses one of the most prominent challenges facing the industry right now — the fragmentation of the blockchain ecosystems. It provides a fast, scalable, and easy-to-use blockchain network that integrates cross-chain technology.