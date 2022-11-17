Kate and Prince William US visit behind King’s push to change law





King Charles has requested the legislation concerning his Counsellors of State be amended to allow the monarch to appoint Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the role. There are already five Counsellors of State, although two are Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, neither of whom are working royals and both are considerably distanced from royal affairs. The urgency behind the King’s communications with Parliament is reportedly motivated by upcoming plans for the Prince and Princess of Wales to travel to America. The overseas trip could mean Prince William would be unable to stand in for the monarch if King Charles fell ill or became otherwise unable to perform his royal duties.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer noted: “What was quite interesting was that the King chose his birthday to write to Parliament to ask for legislation to be brought forward as quickly as possible to make this legal change. “I was intrigued by that – it was clearly sending a signal that this an important matter that he would like to be sorted out.” Royal Round Up host Pandora Forsyth added: “He is acutely aware that he needed to put this through quite quickly which shows the urgency of it.” A statement, signed by the King, was read to the House of Lords, indicating an expansion of the Counsellors of State would “ensure [the[ continued efficiency of public business,” should the monarch be unavailable.

Mr Palmer said: “Clearly, one factor may be that William and Kate are going to the US at the end of this month. “That may have affected the decision-making because if [the King] suddenly fell ill or was indisposed in some way, then William would have to come straight back from the US and cut short his visit. “Or, there have to be two Counsellors of State, as we know, so [William] would have had to ask someone else to stand in.” The current Counsellors of State consist of the Queen Consort and the next four people in the line of succession over the age of 21, those being Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. Read next: Charles forced to confront Andrew in showdown over ‘lobbying Queen’

Mr Palmer continued: “Of those four adults in the line of succession, only William is a working royal. “There’s nothing to say that it has to be a working royal who does it, but I just think there would be uproar if Andrew and Harry were asked to do it. “Harry’s abroad anyway, so he can’t really do it, you have to be in England to do it.” There has been much concern that Prince Andrew could return to the forefront of the Royal Family if he was forced to step in and perform royal duties as a Counsellor of State. Additionally, the chance of Prince Harry performing duties on behalf of the King is unlikely given he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 and now resides in California with his wife and children. Don’t miss:

