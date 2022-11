“Crafted from pure wool, it has a smart lapel collar and an open front which can be closed with the matching belt that ties at the waist. Inset pockets, unlined.”

The Princess was also seen carrying her Jaeger Kate Bag in Navy Quilted Leather today.

Fans can buy a recycled version of the clutch bag on eBay for just £110.

She has owned this bag for 10 years, first seen holding it in June 2012 on a trip to Nottingham.