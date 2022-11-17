Kate Middleton receives sweet gift as she visits Ukrainian refugees





Kate, Princess of Wales arrived at the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, on a visit showing her support for the people displaced by the devastating war of Russia against Ukraine. She was smiling broadly as she was welcomed by representatives of the centre.

Kate is chatting with families being supported by the centre in Berkshire and hear their stories, and later will be joined by children taking part in an art session. The monthly art workshops allow the Ukrainian children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences through a creative outlet. The centre is home to the Berkshire branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK. Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine earlier this year, the community centre has adapted its activities to support Ukrainians arriving in the UK, and deliver medical equipment and humanitarian aid to those on the front line.

During her visit, the Princess will hear from volunteers about how they have changed their services in recent months. Work being carried out for the Ukrainian community in Reading has included the delivery of educational classes for children, and running weekly coffee mornings at the centre to provide practical advice and support around topics such as employment and housing. The sessions also help to establish and solidify social connections and a sense of community, which have been proven to be a vital foundation for positive mental wellbeing. This visit follows another one that Kate made alongside Prince William in March. Then with their previous titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London, in a bid to “learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.”

During that previous visit, the couple met with Ukrainian community members and helped sort donated items. In September, the Princess met with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who came to London as her country’s representative at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The meeting at Buckingham Palace was Kate’s first solo engagement as Princess of Wales. More to follow…

Like Loading...