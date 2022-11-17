Kate Middleton’s top looks of 2022 show off her ‘tasteful wardrobe’

The research, by fashion experts Karen Millen analysed Google Trends data from the last year to discover which of Kate’s dresses have generated the most attention online and considered the most influential.

Kate’s black Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took the top spot. This dress has been crowned the Princess’ most influential dress of the year, as searches skyrocketed 233 percent above the average for the search term “Kate Middleton dress”.

The coat dress was paired with a veiled hat, stilettos and pearl jewellery from the Queen’s collection, clearly selected to honour the late monarch.

These were also the same pearls Kate wore to Prince Philip’s funeral the year prior in 2021.

