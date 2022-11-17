Categories
Kaufman tennis team hosts annual Fall Festival tournament


The Kaufman Lions tennis team hosted their annual Fall Festival tournament on Nov. 10 at Kaufman High School.

This tournament traditionally marks the end of the Fall season for the Kaufman tennis team. Several Kaufman County area schools were invited to play in this tournament. Also, other schools invited to this tournament were Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Heritage, Joshua, and Whitney.



