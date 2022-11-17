Kaufman tennis team hosts annual Fall Festival tournament

The Kaufman Lions tennis team hosted their annual Fall Festival tournament on Nov. 10 at Kaufman High School.
This tournament traditionally marks the end of the Fall season for the Kaufman tennis team. Several Kaufman County area schools were invited to play in this tournament. Also, other schools invited to this tournament were Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Heritage, Joshua, and Whitney.
The Kaufman players produced some super results in this tournament. Those results were as follows:
David Harris: fourth place finisher in the boys singles division.
Laney Sanders: first place champion in the girls singles division.
Natalya Morales: third place finisher in the girls singles division.
Eli Frosch and Jackson Haynes: first place champions in the boys doubles division.
Lance Ivie and Diego Santoyo: third place finishers in the boys doubles division.
Samantha Sipriano and Meghan Crowley: fourth place finishers in the girls doubles division.
Connor Hubbert and Vanessa Chavez: first place champions in the mixed doubles division.
Kayden Lengacher and Faith Harris: second place finishers in the mixed doubles division.