Kevin Costner to explore Yellowstone park in streaming docuseries

Kevin Costner will front a television series about Yellowstone, but this time, it’s a non-fiction production.

Costner will explore Yellowstone National Park in Yellowstone: One-Fifty, a four-part docuseries on Fox Nation on Sunday.

The four one-hour episodes will be available on the on-demand streaming platform.

With Costner hosting and narrating, the docuseries will focus on the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park.

“I read what it took for Yellowstone to be here, and I realized this was a story I suddenly wanted to share,” Costner said in a trailer.

Costner is the current star of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. The Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning actor plays John Dutton, a prominent cattle ranch owner who was elected governor of Montana.

Dutton controls the nation’s largest contiguous cattle ranch, which is in constant conflict with what it borders — an expanding town, a Native American reservation and America’s first national park. On Tuesday, Costner was in Venus to tape scenes for Yellowstone.

Yellowstone National Park, the country’s oldest national park, recently marked its 150th anniversary.

The docuseries looks at the national park “to discover whether it’s still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its inception and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.”

In the first episode, Costner retraces the steps of the 1871 Hayden expedition in the exploration of the park. This expedition helped document much of the park’s wonders, leading to its formal creation as the first U.S. National Park in 1872.

Costner also explores the park in the dead of winter, battling 15 feet of snow and minus-40-degree temperatures in the second episode.

In the third episode, he examines the aftermath of a flood caused by melting snow. In the finale, Costner takes a deep dive into the 10,000-year human history of Yellowstone.

The series was developed by Costner’s Territory Films production company, along with Warm Springs Productions.

“I’ve grown up with the word Yellowstone all my life,” Costner said. “When I finally saw pictures of it when I was younger, I began to understand what was maybe so special about it.”