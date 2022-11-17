King Charles Wants Princes Andrew and Harry Never as Regents

After the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles was thrust into the most important job of his lifetime: King of the Commonwealth. While most people get to ease into a new position, the 74-year-old has wasted no time getting down to business, especially on one matter: Figuring out the Counsellors of State situation.

The King has been in an unusual predicament, seeing as though three of the contenders, per genealogy, are no longer working members of the Royal Family. Now, according to a new report, he has allegedly formally taken a step to ensure two of the three will never be called upon for the role.

King Charles is requesting that parliament make an amendment to the Regency Act allowing his siblings, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, and Princess Royal Anne, to be able to fulfill the duties if need be. By adding them to the mix, King Charles won’t have to formally relieve Prince Harry and Prince Andrew from their duties, which could help keep the peace. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

“To ensure continued efficiency of public business when I’m unavailable, such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas, I can confirm that I would be most content should Parliament see fit for the number of people who may be called upon to act as CoS under the terms of the Regency Act 1937-1953 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, both of whom have previously undertaken this role,” the message, “signed by His Majesty’s own hand,” was read to the House of Lords by Lord Chamberlain, Lord Parker of Minsmere.

The same message was also read out in the House of Commons by speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. “There will be legislation relating to this message for the House to consider in due course,” she also said. “Should the House agree to the humble address as first business tomorrow, that legislation will provide a proper opportunity to debate the matter that has been raised.”

“This is the start of the legislative process. I would imagine the government would introduce legislation very soon,” Dr. Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University, told The Times of London. He also pointed out that Queen Elizabeth made a similar request in 1953 to have the Queen Mother added to the counselors of state.

Counsellors of state generally handle formal business when the King is out of the country or absent for any other reason. Per the Regency Acts of 1937 and 1953, they are the spouse of a monarch (Camilla) and the next four in line to the throne aged over 21, which would mean Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.