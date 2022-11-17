Man Utd star Garnacho in last-gasp Argentina World Cup call-up snub

Garnacho’s chances appeared to be slim at best as he has still not made his international debut for the Latin American nation, although he has scored four goals in five appearances for Argentina’s Under-20s.

But his hopes of making the squad were somewhat undermined by his club boss Erik ten Hag, who suggested it was too soon for the Madrid-born talent to go to Qatar.

“It’s difficult to say. I don’t know all the available Argentina players, of course I know a lot of players from Argentina, what is available for them from 26,” he said. “And the other thing is it’s a big step to go to a World Cup, where the best players in the world come together, it’s a big step.

“I don’t know if that’s the right step for him. I think he has to keep his head clean, stay calm, work hard and develop, I think go from game to game.”