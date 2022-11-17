Mariah Carey loses trademark battle to be crowned ‘Queen of Christmas’

The US singer, whose 1994 track All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of biggest festive hits of all time, tried to trademark the yuletide title. But it was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office after her company failed to respond to another artist’s opposition.
The US singer, whose 1994 track All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of biggest festive hits of all time, tried to trademark the yuletide title.
But it was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office after her company failed to respond to another artist’s opposition.
Full-time festive songwriter Elizabeth Chan blocked Mariah, 52, from gaining the legal right to stop others using the title on music and merchandise.
Once dubbed “Queen of Christmas” by the New Yorker magazine for releasing seasonal songs every year for a decade, Elizabeth accused Mariah of cashing in on the biggest celebration of the year.
She said: “No one person should hold on to anything around Christmas or monopolise it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. Christmas is for everyone. It’s not meant to be owned.”
Mum-of-two Mariah also failed to trademark the abbreviation “QOC” and “Princess Christmas”.
Her catchy mega-hit was No 1 in the UK in 2020 – 26 years after it was first released and a seasonal toe-tapper ever since.
Her company Lotion LLC applied for the trademarks last year, prompting Elizabeth to put in a legal challenge in August.
She wasn’t the only singer who criticised it.
Legendary artist Darlene Love, 81, pointed out she was nicknamed the “Christmas Queen” by chat-show host David Letterman for her 1963 classic Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) before Mariah’s song was even released.
However, country music queen Dolly Parton, 76, was relaxed about it, saying: “I’m not going to compete with Mariah. You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I’m happy to be second in line to her.”
Source link