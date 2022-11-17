Mariah Carey loses trademark battle to be crowned ‘Queen of Christmas’

The US singer, whose 1994 track All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of biggest festive hits of all time, tried to trademark the yuletide title. But it was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office after her company failed to respond to another artist’s opposition.

But it was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office after her company failed to respond to another artist’s opposition.

Full-time festive songwriter Elizabeth Chan blocked Mariah, 52, from gaining the legal right to stop others using the title on music and merchandise.

Once dubbed “Queen of Christmas” by the New Yorker magazine for releasing seasonal songs every year for a decade, Elizabeth accused Mariah of cashing in on the biggest celebration of the year.

She said: “No one person should hold on to anything around Christmas or monopolise it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. Christmas is for everyone. It’s not meant to be owned.”

Mum-of-two Mariah also failed to trademark the abbreviation “QOC” and “Princess Christmas”.