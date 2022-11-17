Marshawn Lloyd out vs Tennessee Vols

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will be without both starting running backs for the second week in a row due to injuries. Marshawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith were both ruled out against Tennessee.

The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) take on the No. 5 Vols (9-1, 5-1) in their final SEC game of the season on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN) in front of a sellout crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. Tennessee is coming off a 66-24 rout of Missouri, which beat South Carolina 23-10 in Week 9.

Lloyd is South Carolina’s leading scorer with 11 touchdowns, 556 rushing yards and 173 receiving yards. He suffered a quad contusion against Missouri and did not travel with the team to Vanderbilt or Florida.

Beal-Smith, a Wake Forest transfer, has grappled with a foot/ankle injury on-and-off since the preseason, and he has logged 146 rushing yards in seven appearances. He rushed for 55 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, at Vanderbilt but did not travel to Florida last week.

The Gamecocks will look to running back Juju McDowell and tight end Jaheim Bell to lead the backfield again this week. Using Bell at running back was effective against Vanderbilt — he finished withh 56 yards on 16 carries — but didn’t have the same results against Florida. The team combined for just 44 rushing yards in a 38-6 loss to the Gators.

Tennessee has the No. 11-ranked run defense in the nation, allowing an average of 104 rushing yards per game. The Vols lead the all-time series with the Gamecocks 28-10-2 and have won the past three meetings. South Carolina’s last victory was in 2018, a 27-24 win in Columbia.