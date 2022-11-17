Martin Lewis gives mortgage news that ‘isn’t printed anywhere’

This is down from 13.1 percent in August and 15.2 percent in July.

With people struggling to afford the higher mortgage rates, the number of houses sold is likely to decrease over the rest of the year, estate agents have warned.

Higher monthly home loan costs will pull another 400,000 people into poverty in the coming year as the fallout from dearer mortgage rates ricochets through the housing market, JRF suggested.

The charity said an extra 120,000 households in the UK, the equivalent of 400,000 people, will be plunged into poverty when their current mortgage deal ends.