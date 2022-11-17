MARTIN: ‘Yellowstone’ TV show boosts band careers, Gruene Hall announces shows

I’m sure half of America watched the season premier of “Yellowstone” like we did on Sunday night.

It is a tough job being a cowboy these days.

Dating back to the first episode of season one, artists like Chris Stapleton, The Trishas and Whiskey Myers were regular features on the show’s soundtrack.

As the show’s popularity grew, so did that of the artists that were featured on the show.

Texas southern rockers Whiskey Myers gained a huge career boost after appearing as a local bar band on an early episode.

By season two, songs by Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucas Nelson, Badd Wolf, Jason Isbell, Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods were turning up.

Last year on season four, more Texas artists started filling the soundtrack for each episode.

We heard songs by Willie Nelson, Hayes Carll, Red Shahan, Cody Johnson, Tanner Usrey, Shane Smith and our own Wade Bowen.

The series has its own music supervisor, Andrea von Foerster, who has the enviable task of finding music that fits each episode.

She meets regularly with show creator Taylor Sheridan to go over the music. Sheridan happens to be a huge fan of Texas music, probably because he was born and raised in the Lone Star State.

For the first episode of season five, Austin band Shane Smith & the Saints were on hand to perform at John Dutton’s Governor’s Ball.

They performed three songs, “Fire in the Ocean,” “Dance the Night Away” and “Alex.”

Lainey Wilson, a singer from Louisiana, has signed on as a regular guest for this season of “Yellowstone.”

She is the current CMA Award winner for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

If things play out the way they have in the past, expect a huge career shot in the arm for Shane Smith & the Saints. Tomorrow they are headlining the Cosmic Rodeo Festival in Luckenbach on the outdoor stage. Opening acts include Kathryn Legendre, Midnight River Choir and Tanner Usery. Tickets can be purchased at LuckenbachTexas.com.

Bruce Springsteen releases Motown cover songs album

When New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen released his “Letter To You” album in October of 2020, many fans felt like it may be his final one.

He gathered his famous E Street Band in late 2019 at his home studio to record the new album with plans to tour in 2021.

The pandemic halted those plans, so Bruce suddenly had a lot of time to kill. He decided to record an album of his favorite cover songs, but scrapped that idea once he realized it wasn’t sounding the way we envisioned it.

He decided to concentrate on his favorite soul and Motown songs instead. When he was asked about his inspiration for this new album, Springsteen said, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?

“I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all — and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

At first listen, I wasn’t familiar with many of the tracks because he chose to record his favorite soul songs rather the biggest hits by the artists.

He brought in Sam Moore to help on guest vocals plus the famous E Street Horns were used on several tracks.

This collection reminded me of Willie Nelson’s “Stardust” album, which introduced a younger audience to classic standard songs.

Old time Bruce fans may be disappointed because he has so many unreleased original songs in the vaults. They would probably prefer another E Street Band album of new or unreleased tunes.

His casual fans will most likely love the album because it sounds very retrospective and reminds you of a time when music really meant something to people.

After recording 21 albums, Springsteen has certainly earned the right to record and release anything he wants.

It will be interesting to see how he interprets these songs on next year’s tour.

Garth Brooks announces Las Vegas residency

Garth Brooks recently finished a massive 24-month stadium tour that included a 5-night stand at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

His final stadium show was in Houston at the NRG Stadium.

You would think he would be ready for an extended break and he is, but not for long.

On Monday he announced a new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. The new show will be called Garth Brooks Plus One.

It will be different from the one man show he did years ago at Wynn Casino. For the new show, he will have his full band at every show to use or not use depending on which song he wants to perform.

If he wants to do an acoustic version of The Dance, he will. If he wants to do a full band version of Friends in Low Places, he will call the band on-stage.

He will do 27 shows, beginning May of 2023. He will do six shows in May, three in June, nine in July, one in November and eight in December.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 21, but today you can sign up for the Fan Verification System on Ticketmaster.com. This system was designed to help real fans get good seats before the ticket scalpers snatch them up.

Garth also announced a new live album project that was a bit confusing to his fans, me included.

He’s re-releasing his “Double Live” CD and his “Triple Live” CD plus new live material recorded on his last stadium tour. The press release said the 5-CD set, titled “Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE,” will include 50 of his most beloved songs as well as newly-released recordings.

It doesn’t mention what those new songs are or where they were recorded. A 92-page custom book of photos taken at his concerts over the past three decades is included in the box set. You can pre-order the new collection now at GarthBrooks.com.

Cadillac Drive salutes the 1980s

When the Brauntex Theatre turned 80 years old in January, it was reason to celebrate.

After surviving the COVID pandemic, which forced many music venues to close for over a year, it is time to look to the future.

Cadillac Drive, a local power trio known for their high energy live shows, have prepared a fantastic show with a focus on the classic rock music of the 1980s.

The band consists of Larry Norman on guitar and vocals, Steven Vee on bass and vocals and Robert Barrera on drums and vocals.

For the Tribute to the 80s show, they invited guitarist Joe Pulcini and keyboardist Ross Anderson, both from the local band I-35, to join them tonight.

You may have seen Cadillac Drive playing around town at various venues, but you have never seen the show they have compiled for the Brauntex Theatre.

Tonight will be their first time to perform many of these songs in public.

In fact, they are keeping the setlist secret so the entire audience can share in the surprise. There are still some tickets available for tonight’s show at Brauntex.org.

Random notes from the music scene

Gruene Hall just announced two new shows, both coming in February. Riley Green will be at the Hall on Feb. 10, followed by Jon Wolfe on Feb. 11.

Tickets for both shows go on-sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. at GrueneHall.com.

Pop artist Pink is coming to San Antonio next year on Sept. 25 for a show at the Alamodome.

She will also make tour stops in Houston and Dallas. Her guests are Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar. Ticketmaster.com is the place to go to buy tickets for these shows.

Rock band Foreigner will begin their two-year Farewell Tour beginning June of 2023.

Wade Bowen will host his annual day before Thanksgiving show at Gruene Hall next Wednesday night. Jade Marie Patek will open the show for Wade.

Anhalt Hall will host the Brady Honeycutt Band on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Billy’s Ice will have their 16th Annual Turkey Fry next Wednesday night with Midnight River Choir providing the music.

Del Rio native William Beckmann added another date to his ongoing Las Posadas Tour. Proceeds from this tour will be going to the folks in Uvalde, and it is fitting that the new date will be at the Uvalde Grand Opera House on Dec. 14. Tickets to all dates on his tour can be purchased at WilliamBeckmann.com.

Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Judas Priest will perform two nights next week on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio. Rock band Queensryche will open both shows.

Blues guitar great Buddy Guy will embark on his Damn Right Farewell tour next year. He will be in Texas for four concerts in March, two in Austin, one each in Houston and Dallas. For a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, go to BuddyGuy.net.