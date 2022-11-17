Max Verstappen laughs at George Russell after Mercedes star’s news

Max Verstappen laughed at George Russell after the Mercedes star admitted he slept on the plane after taking his first Grand Prix win. Russell made the admission while alongside Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in the press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He commented: “I think there was quite a lot of us on that flight. There was Carlos (Sainz), Myself, Charles (Leclerc), Pierre (Gasly), Kevin (Magnussen), Fernando (Alonso), Esteban (Ocon), Lewis (Hamilton). You’ve all missed out.

“I think there were so many emotions on Sunday night. Speaking with all you guys afterwards and the celebrations with the team. Then everyone was in a bit of a rush to get to the airport. The flight didn’t take off until 3am and I was absolutely knackered.”

Verstappen interrupted as he gave details of what other drivers were saying about Russell’s journey.

