Meenakshi Seshadri Speaks About Her Relationship With Rajkumar Santoshi, Shares Plans For A Comeback

One of the most-loved and highly talented actors from the golden era of 90s Meenakshi Seshadri needs no introduction. By spearheading unforgettable movies like, Damini, Hero, Ghayal and more, she has simply ruled the silver screen with her unparalleled acting mettle. And not just for acting, Meenakshi had received a lot of adulation for being highly versatile, as she was a terrific dancer and model as well.

However, this Bollywood diva made her fans quite disheartened after she retired from Bollywood in the year 1995. While some considered her retirement to be ill-timed, as she was noticeably at the peak of her career then, however, on a personal note, she left films post her marriage with an investment banker, Harish Mysore. Thereafter, she bid adieu to the world of glamour and fame and settled down in the United States of America to focus on her family and children.

In recent times, Meenakshi is back in her homeland now, and has opened up in an interview about her desire to return to the film business. During her interview with ETimes, she opened up about the same and said:

“I want to return to movies. I want to act again. Aisa lag raha hai jaise kuch adhura reh gaya tha.”

Further in the interview, when she was asked that if there were any specific genre or character type she would want to work on in her comeback, Meenakshi responded that she was open to experimenting with anything, considering her versatile work history. In her words:

“With the kind of work that I have done in the past, I think I’ll be able to do any role. So it would be wrong on my part to limit myself to any particular type or category”.

Apart from her career, Meenakshi Seshadri did also face a fair share of rumours about her, particularly relating to her personal life. It was highly speculated at a point of time that she was reportedly dating famous singer, Kumar Sanu and thereafter the renowned filmmaker, Rajkumar Santoshi after she worked on his film, Damini. Spilling beans about that time, Meenakshi recalled:

“When all this news broke out and whatever supposed problems happened, Mr Yash Chopra and Mr Amjad Khan intervened to put ‘Damini’ back on track. Mr Santoshi and I also decided that we will put everything behind us and make ‘Damini’ as the best film. Jo bhi personal baaten hui hoon, is taraf se ye hua, us taraf se ye hua, hum dono ne faisala kiya that we won’t comment. And it was the most dignified thing to do. Plus, it was the right thing to do. I went on to marry and lead a respectable life and he too went on to marry and did the same.”

For the movie lovers of the 90s generation, Meenakshi’s pairing with fellow co-actors Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt as well as Amitabh Bachchan was highly celebrated, and people immensely rooted for these pairings. Reflecting on those times, she said:

“With Sunny, I had a kiss in ‘Dacait’, which happens just before a song. I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. But the Censors cut that. With Sanju, I started on a fan-moment note. I had seen him shooting for ‘Rocky’ with Tina Munim. I was very young then. I found him very handsome and cute. And when my chance to work with him in ‘Inaam Dus Hazaar’ came, I did tell him about that shoot. As for Amitji, I think I will never forget the aerial shots we took during the song ‘Jaane do jaane do, mujhe jaana hai’ in ‘Shahenshah’.”

