Meghan and Harry fell out with maker of Netflix series – new claim





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have fallen out with the original director of their series with Netflix, according to a new claim. Page Six claims the couple, that are said to be in the midst of filming their new docu-series style show, had a falling out “over the vision of the project”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally hired Garrett Bradley, who directed the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Naomi Osaka”, to direct their highly anticipated show.

Sources told Page Six that both sides could not agree on the tone of the Sussexes’ series, with one industry insider saying: “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that. “There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.” According to another source, this is why Meghan and Harry were spotted with two different film crews on two trips to NYC last year — on the second trip, they were seen with Garbus and her own crew. But it was not all smooth sailing for Netflix bosses and Oscar-nominated Garbus who also clashed with Meghan and Harry over the content of the series, which the couple wanted to heavily edit, according to sources.

It’s also believed the Sussexes wanted the show pushed back until next year, but Netflix refused. The show is expected to air on the streaming giant in December – following closely behind the release of the latest series of The Crown. Ms Bradley’s Netflix series on Osaka showed the champion discussing her battle with mental illness. It was recently reported by Deadline that Netflix bosses had become “rattled” by the strong opposition to the series and therefore planned to postpone the fly-on-the-wall series until next year. READ MORE: Camilla pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth in first speech

The two projects are bound to be explosive and experts have predicted the Sussexes activities will prevent any hopes of a reconciliation between them and Prince William or King Charles III. According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess are still seeking to make changes to the docu-series, particularly following the death of Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, in September. The couple secured the deal for the streaming service to film their family life in the US. Much of the filming for the series took place before the death of the Queen.

