Meghan and Harry’s milestone baffles Loose Women Jane Moore

Writing in her latest column for The Sun, the Loose Women presenter wrote: “Just one nanosecond after forming their Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan are to be honoured with a prestigious human rights award in New York.

“Even more ludicrously, they’re sharing it with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a man whose heroic actions define courage in our time.”

The award is given by RFK Human Rights, set up in honour of Bobby Kennedy and run predominantly by his daughter, Kerry Kennedy.

Kerry’s brother, RFK Jr. has commented he found the decision to award Harry and Meghan “bewildering” but added it was an “encouraging step in 2020”.