Mehrauli murder case: Her relationship with accused affected mother’s health, Shraddha Walkar’s father tells Sena leader | Mumbai News – Times of India





MUMBAI: Shraddha Walkar ‘s relationship with Aaftab Poonawala took a toll on her mother’s health and she passed away in January 2020, her father Vikas told Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe who called on him at his Vasai residence on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the father, Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the legislative council, said the family had sensed that their daughter was under pressure in her relationship with Poonawala, though it was not clear to them if she was being tortured or had financial constraints. Gorhe said according to Vikas, Shraddha spoke about her fights with Poonawala but refused to return home.

Shraddha had moved in to live with Poonawala in mid-2019. In college, she had told friends and teachers that she did not have a father and had to work to provide for her mother and younger brother. She had visited her family home with Poonawala when her mother passed away and stayed back for two weeks.

Gorhe said during her conversation with him, Vikas said Poonawala was an alcoholic and even did drugs. Gorhe, while demanding death penalty for Poonawala, said the father is satisfied with Delhi police’s handling of the case. She praised Manickpur police for unearthing the case and cooperating with their Delhi counterparts. Gorhe also lauded Shraddha’s friends who raised the red flag about her having gone incommunicado since June. The murder took place on May 18 and Poonawala was arrested on November 12.

Gorhe said the state will provide all legal help required by the father in connection with the case.

Vikas who returned from Delhi on Wednesday has sought death penalty for Poonawala.

In the 30-minute interaction with Vikas in his third-floor flat at Sanskruti Complex in Vasai (west), Gorhe learnt the family had not been in touch with Shraddha for a long period. “Families should ensure they are in contact with their daughters who are away from home,” she said. Gorhe is the first politician to have met the father, who has requested privacy. Local police have stationed 2 home guards outside the building.







