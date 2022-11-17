Men’s Basketball Defeats No. 2 Florida SouthWestern to Cap Off Snow Classic – Snow College Athletics

Next Game: vs. Central Wyoming College 11/18/2022 | 3:00 p.m. Nov. 18 (Fri) / 3:00 p.m. vs. Central Wyoming College History

In what will be remembered as one of the best wins in program history, the Snow College men’s basketball team defeated No. 2 ranked Florida SouthWestern State College Saturday. The Badgers also defeated Jump Start Sports Academy as part of the Snow College Classic.

The Badgers hosted four teams for the two-day event. They started off the weekend defeating Jump Start 101-48, which was the third time in the first four games of the season in which the Badgers surpassed the century mark in points.

Snow College led at halftime 43-27. The offense really hit its stride in the second half as the Badgers shot 57 percent from the field and 58 percent from deep as they cruised to the victory.

Six Badgers scored in double figures led by Dayshawn Wiley who had 18 points. Chase Potter poured in 15 points while Dylan Jones had 14. Gaige Savage had 13 points while Zach Visentin and Jamir Stephens each had 10 in the victory.

Following the win, the Badgers were pitted against the FSSC Buccaneers in a top-20 showdown. The Buccaneers were ranked second in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings while the Badgers had moved from 24-19 after the first week of action.

FSSC came to the tournament after winning its first game of the season against St. Petersburg College. They were defeated in the first game of the Snow Classic by Utah State University Eastern 78-71.

The Badgers struggled coming out of the gate as the Buccaneers jumped out to a 12-4 lead five minutes into action. Snow College quickly turned things around and outscored FSSC 33-21 the rest of the first half to take a 37-32 lead into the halftime break.

Snow College really took command of the game by virtue of a 13-6 run to start the second half which gave the Badgers a 50-38 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining. They would extend the lead to 15 over the next two and a half minutes to take a 60-45 lead.

After shooting 47 percent from three in the first half, the Badger’s shooting from distance cooled off significantly in the second half going just 1-10 from beyond the arc in the period. They made up for this by scoring in the paint and converting on Buccaneer turnovers. Snow College scored 36 points in the paint throughout the game. They also capitalized on 22 Buccaneer giveaways scoring 25 points off turnovers.

The Badgers led by as many as 17 points in the second half before the Buccaneers made one final comeback attempt. They applied a full-court press that caused some issues for the Badgers. FSSC proceeded to go on a 13-2 run over the final few minutes, but the deficit was too much to overcome, and Snow College would hold on to the 72-66 victory.

It was a balanced score sheet for the Badgers as six players again finished in double figures led by Visentin’s 14 points. Clayton Southwick finished with 12 points while Potter, Colin Christensen, Savage, and Hayden Franson each had 10 points.

Now sitting at 5-0, the Badgers are off to their best start to a season since the 2018-2019 campaign during which they started 13-0. Additionally, Snow College leads the nation in defensive efficiency allowing just 0.71 points per possession.

Snow College will now head out onto the road for the first time this season. The Badgers will travel to Twin Falls, Idaho to participate in the Wright Physical Therapy Shootout where they will face a pair of opponents. They will play Central Wyoming College Friday at 3:00 p.m. followed by a match with Wenatchee Valley Community College Saturday, also at 3:00 p.m. For video streaming and live stat information, visit snowbadgers.com.