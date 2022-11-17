Met Offices issues amber alert as UK faces more downpours





Parts of Scotland and the north of England are set to endure 30 more hours of rain, with the Met Office issuing an Amber alert for heavy rain. Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and fast flowing or deep floodwater could put lives at risk. The warning comes as parts of the country are already experiencing flooding after heavy downpours.

The Amber warning for rain is in place for Grampian, Central, Tayside and Fife from midnight Thursday to 3pm Friday. The Met Office warned there was a “good chance” some communities will be cut off by flooded roads. Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are also possible.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain within the warning area, beginning on Thursday, and lasting well into Friday, is likely to produce over 100 mm of rain in all, with parts of the Grampians and Cairngorm perhaps seeing upwards of 150 mm.” Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place across the UK. The Met Office have issued alerts for the east coast of Scotland, north eastern England spreading into the Midlands and Wales and the south coast. Drivers should expect spray and flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The weather forecast for Thursday in the UK reads: “Rain persisting across north Wales, central and northern England and eastern Scotland. “Fog slowly clearing in Northern Ireland, otherwise a mixture of sunny spells and a few showers.” The outlook for Friday to Sunday predicts: “Some rain persisting across northeast Britain on Friday, and perhaps Saturday too.

Like Loading...