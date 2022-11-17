Meta registers slew of web3 domain names – Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Company registered web3 domains related to Quest, Facebook and other brands.

Meta Platforms registered a number of domain names related to web3 this week.

The company registered many of its brands along with words such as crypto, wallet, and blockchain as domain names on November 15. It appears that the domains were registered as .com, .net and .org.

Here’s the list of domains (in just one extension each):

blockchainfacebook.net

blockchainmetaquest.com

blockchainwhatsapp.net

cryptofacebook.net

cryptoinstagram.net

cryptometaquest.net

cryptowhatsapp.net

facebook-blockchain.com

facebookblockchain.net

facebook-crypto.com

facebookcrypto.net

facebook-wallet.net

instagram-blockchain.com

instagramblockchain.net

instagram-crypto.com

instagramcrypto.net

instagram-wallet.com

instagramwallet.net

metaquestblockchain.com

metaquest-blockchain.com

metaquestcrypto.com

metaquest-crypto.com

metaquest-nft.com

metaquestnft.net

metaquest-wallet.com

metaquestwallet.net

nftinstagram.net

nftmetaquest.com

oculusblockchain.com

walletfacebook.net

walletinstagram.com

walletmetaquest.com

walletwhatsapp.com

whatsapp-blockchain.com

whatsappblockchain.net

whatsappcrypto.com

whatsapp-crypto.com

whatsapp-nft.com

whatsapp-wallet.com

This seems like a brand protection exercise rather than suggesting new products.