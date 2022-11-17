Meta registers slew of web3 domain names – Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Company registered web3 domains related to Quest, Facebook and other brands.
Meta Platforms registered a number of domain names related to web3 this week.
The company registered many of its brands along with words such as crypto, wallet, and blockchain as domain names on November 15. It appears that the domains were registered as .com, .net and .org.
Here’s the list of domains (in just one extension each):
blockchainfacebook.net
blockchainmetaquest.com
blockchainwhatsapp.net
cryptofacebook.net
cryptoinstagram.net
cryptometaquest.net
cryptowhatsapp.net
facebook-blockchain.com
facebookblockchain.net
facebook-crypto.com
facebookcrypto.net
facebook-wallet.net
instagram-blockchain.com
instagramblockchain.net
instagram-crypto.com
instagramcrypto.net
instagram-wallet.com
instagramwallet.net
metaquestblockchain.com
metaquest-blockchain.com
metaquestcrypto.com
metaquest-crypto.com
metaquest-nft.com
metaquestnft.net
metaquest-wallet.com
metaquestwallet.net
nftinstagram.net
nftmetaquest.com
oculusblockchain.com
walletfacebook.net
walletinstagram.com
walletmetaquest.com
walletwhatsapp.com
whatsapp-blockchain.com
whatsappblockchain.net
whatsappcrypto.com
whatsapp-crypto.com
whatsapp-nft.com
whatsapp-wallet.com
This seems like a brand protection exercise rather than suggesting new products.
