Microsoft opens Asia’s first Datacenter Academy in Singapore with ITE – ETCIO SEA

Microsoft today announced the launch of its first Datacenter Academy (DCA) in Asia. Located in Singapore and created in partnership with ITE, the DCA is a five-year commitment to empower some 300 ITE students with a focus on building applied datacenter skills.

Through a shared commitment to upskill students for technical jobs and prepare them for careers in the digital economy, the DCA is an extension of Microsoft’s commitment to empower ITE students to thrive in a growing ICT sector. According to IDC*, Microsoft, its ecosystem of partners, and customers will create over 86,000 new jobs in Singapore by 2026, of which over 50,000 will be skilled IT jobs.

The DCA will offer datacenter skills integration into ITE’s existing technical and professional development track, provide a sustainable learning lab for hands-on instructional training, and offer mentorship and professional development resources. Through ITE’s Work Study Diploma program, Microsoft will offer scholarships to cover tuition costs for up to 20 ITE students who are keen on a future in the datacenter industry. Upon completion of their academic program, selected scholars will receive an opportunity to interview for open datacenter positions at Microsoft in Singapore.

“As we build a resilient, digitally inclusive future for Singapore, we must close the gap between skilling and employability while ensuring that our people have relevant skills and opportunities for success,” said Lee Hui Li, Singapore Managing Director, Microsoft. “As we embrace digital perseverance across business, government and our local communities, we remain focused on making intentional investments in Singapore as we deepen our ecosystem of partnerships. This will strengthen our capabilities at all levels of society and deliver broad, inclusive economic growth for our shared future.”

The DCA draws on resources from Microsoft and ITE to bring students an applied program that connects education to a career in datacenters, a growing ICT sector.

With 12 Datacenter Academy locations operating globally, Microsoft partners with select education partners to provide guidance on curriculum; donations of servers, laptops, and datacenter equipment for labs; and opportunities for mentorship and work experience in Microsoft datacenters.

As students hone their datacenter skills in ITE, they will also be one of the first in Singapore to use servers at their Datacenter lab on campus, which were donated by the Microsoft Circular Center in Singapore. The first of its kind in Asia, the Microsoft Circular Center enables the reuse and repurpose of decommissioned cloud computing hardware from our datacenters. The global program aims to reuse 90 percent of cloud computing hardware assets by 2025.