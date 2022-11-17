Multisensory Web3 platform RD Land Launches NFT Collection

UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — RD Land, a web3 multiverse creating a multisensory adult-safe space for radical self-expression in web XR has launched their new NFT collection – Alementals, a set of 138 unique NFT avatars that challenges what defines humans and go way beyond gendered biological forms. Social constructs and stigmas surrounding human bodies, clothing and representation are deconstructed into the alchemical components of the soul and the mind.

Over the course of the past year, RD Land multiverse has hosted 200+ events run by creators from all over the world. RD Land is making a constant effort to create social experiences in a new age of the remote and interconnected world and facilitating a space for meaningful content that helps people grow emotionally and feel safe. Creators are joining RD Land’s special program and are taking home 97.5% of their total earnings through gated community building and virtual product sales.

RD Land founder, transhumanist and futurist, Angelina Aleksandrovich said:

“We created this NFT collection with the goal to provide a safe space to express your creativity and emotions. It’s the same as feeling safe in your home, you can be yourself without any limits. ”

Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading Web3 Venture Capital Fund that backs RD Land, Mansoor Madhavji said:

“RD Land’s vision to push boundaries in self-expression and challenge the status quos through the metaverse is a testament to their continuous innovation and we’re glad to be supporting them in their journey.”

About RD Land:

RDLand is a multisensory, adult-safe web XR metaverse for progressive entertainment & virtual relationships. A category-defining product that allows people to meet anonymously across the world and build relationships over shared interests and ideologies. A place for LGBTQ+, womxn, BIPOC, LATAM & specially-abled content creators to showcase their work, build interactive communities, and monetize their name, image, and likeness in the Web 3.0 ecosystem leveraging on the blockchain technology to run a transparent, secure, and user-friendly virtual economy with its own currency — RD Coin (RDC) — and where every asset is a non-fungible token (NFT) owned by a dreamer.