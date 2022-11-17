Music teaching in schools is a sham, says Julian Lloyd Webber

The world-renowned cellist and conductor says it is “completely wrong” that only children whose parents can afford private tuition are able to enjoy music lessons.

In a blistering attack on the system, the 71-year-old said that without a drastic overhaul of how the subject is taught in schools, it will become a preserve of children with more affluent parents.

Julian said: “Music has been allowed to slip out of our school system – they pretend it’s part of the national curriculum, but it really isn’t.

“A whole lot of children never get access to music, unless their parents can afford to pay for it.”

Julian, awarded an OBE for services to music, is a former principal of the top-rated Royal

Birmingham Conservatoire and founder of In Harmony, a scheme that brings music to youngsters in poorer areas of England.

The brother of Cats creator Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber added: “I hate that people say classical music is elitist.