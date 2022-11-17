Nationwide hikes interest rates across 27 savings accounts

The rate on Flex Instant Saver (Issue 2), available exclusively for current account members, will also increase to 2.25 percent.

Savers signed up to Nationwide’s SavingsWatch service will be notified of any rate changes impacting them and highlighting any new products the Society launches.

On the news, Tom Riley, director of retail products at Nationwide Building Society, commented: “We remain committed to supporting savers, which is why we have increased rates on all our off-sale savings accounts.

“In recent months, our average deposit rate has been at least 85 percent higher than the market average, demonstrating our mutual difference.”

Mr Riley continued: “Helping people develop a savings habit, particularly at this time, is core to the ethos of a building society.

“For this reason, one of our biggest increases was made to our regular savings accounts, which we hope will encourage those that can put money away to do so.”

The full list of updated accounts with respective new rates include:

Regular savers

Start to Save 2: Five percent

Help to Buy: Three percent

Start to Save: Three percent

Flex Regular Saver: Four percent

Continue to Save: 1.75 percent

Children’s accounts

Child Trust Fund: Three percent

Junior ISA: Three percent

Flex One Regular Saver: Three percent

Smart Limited Access: 2.5 percent

Futuer Saver: 2.5 percent

Smart Saver: 1.75 percent

Smart/Smart 2: 1.75 percent