Neighbours is back! Australian soap is returning with new TV home

Production is set to commence in early 2023 with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.

Head of AVOD original content and programming, Amazon Studios, Lauren Anderson said: “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments.

“We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”