Categories
Entertainment

Netflix Releases Trailer For New Series ‘The Recruit’




Netflix Releases Trailer For New Series ‘The Recruit’ – Hollywood Outbreak


















Netflix Releases Trailer For New Series 'The Recruit'
The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

The Recruit premieres December 16 on Netflix.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: