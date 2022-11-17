New Alien Movie Looks To Add Devs Star To Cast – Report

Deadline is reporting that Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in 20th Century’s new Alien movie, with Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) directing and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free producing. Their sources aren’t saying much more about the production, and 20th Century had no comment.

Alvarez’s pitch apparently impressed both 20th Century and Scott Free so they made this a top priority and an attempt is being made to get this production going and starting early next year. A recent script was delivered and the momentum has really started to pick up.

This would be the seventh Alien movie, not counting the Aliens vs Predator spin-offs. It’s unclear of Spaeney’s role so far but she’s no stranger to sci-fi having been in Pacific Rim: Uprising and starring in FX’s Devs, where she played a character that presents as male.

The film isn’t the only Alien production underway. FX has its own Alien television show in the works with Noah Hawley, who had success at the network already with his Fargo and Legion programs. This is also headed to start production in 2023.

The last Alien film, Alien: Covenant, came out in 2017 and underperformed at the box office but received generally positive reviews. You can go back and read our review here.

No other casting has been confirmed our announced.